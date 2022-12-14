Andrew Flintoff Recovering in Hospital After Injury on ‘Top Gear’ Track

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff is recovering in hospital after being injured on the track of BBC’s “Top Gear” on Tuesday. Flintoff has been a presenter on the show since 2019.

Flintoff was involved in a crash, understood not to be at high speed, at the “Top Gear” test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. He received medical care there before being taken to hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the ‘Top Gear’ test track yesterday morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course,” a BBC spokesperson told Variety.

Flintoff was a talismanic cricketer who captained the England men’s cricket team and was instrumental in fashioning several triumphs. After his retirement, he has enjoyed a successful media career, producing a BBC documentary titled “Freddie Flintoff: Hidden Side of Sport” about his and other sports stars’ suffering from clinical depression; being a judge on the ITV talent show “Let’s Get Gold”; winning the first series of the Australian version of “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!”; and participating in Sky’s sports-based comedy panel show “A League of Their Own” before taking up a presenter role on the BBC’s hugely successful automobile based magazine show “Top Gear.”

He is no stranger to crashes, featuring in two in 2019 – at Mansfield, Nottinghamshire and at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire. He was unharmed on both occasions.