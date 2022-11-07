India’s Amit Sadh on Second Seasons of Prime Video’s ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows,’ ZEE5’s ‘Duranga’

India’s Amit Sadh is a busy actor these days with a streaming series due imminently, another in the works and two feature films.

Season 2 of psychological thriller “Breathe: Into the Shadows,” created by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video, sees Sadh’s police officer on the trail of an antagonist with an alter ego, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The series, a spin-off from 2018 series “Breathe,” which also featured Sadh’s character, continues where the first season left off.

“When I read the script I said it is the best – it is pacier, it is faster, it is meaner, it is darker and it has the right amount of thrill and realism and great visuals which look big and fascinating,” Sadh told Variety. “And that’s why we chose to be in the business of movies. We are here to, of course, get challenged with the work that we do, but [also] to entertain the audience, to give them a certain amount of thrill. And that is just what motivates me. Even when I was filming for this season, at the back of my mind, it was always – this has to be better, I have to be better.”

Meanwhile, “Duranga,” the ZEE5 adaptation of Korean drama “Flower of Evil,” in the first season of which Sadh had a cameo, is returning for a second season. This time he will have a pivotal role. The crime drama, created by Goldie Behl (ZEE5’s “RejctX”) and adapted by Charudutt Acharya (Netflix’s “Aranyak”), is one of the most viewed on ZEE5.

“Season two was always in the picture and of course, now with the kind of response they’ve got from season one,” said Sadh. “On where the story is going, I’m pretty excited. The role is something I’ve never done. And I’m doing this for my fans – I’m doing this for the audiences. I just don’t want to bore them playing the protector and the savior, which I’ve been doing.”

Sadh also stars in Mihir K. Lath’s short “Ghuspaith – Beyond Borders,” dedicated to double Pulitzer winning Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in 2021, aged 38, while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban. Sadh plays a photo-journalist in Bangladesh who helps rescue Rohingya refugees. The film is headed to the global festival circuit.

The actor, whose films include hits “Sultan” and “Kai Po Che,” has Sonal Joshi’s “Sukhee,” a female-oriented slice of life film revolving around three friends, starring Shilpa Shetty and produced by Abundantia, which is almost ready. Sudipto Sarkar’s London-set crime thriller “Victor” is also in the works.

After gaining popularity in India, Sadh is now ready to spread his wings globally.

“I aspire to be an international artist. That means that I aspire to do more productions elsewhere as well – do more roles, have a wider audience, be accepted by other regions. I’m preparing myself,” said Sadh. “The only thing that is going to make me reach that goal or come close to that goal is I when I’m at my work, I’m honest. When you’re working at something, when you’re creating something, I think I am blinded. I’m literally with blinkers. At that time, with each film, I’m learning to be more focused more, better – it’s a skill, it gets better.”

“I have the awareness that there’s a lot of crossover happening with content as well. I think ‘Narcos’ is just that big series that came in a different language with subtitles, and the whole world watched, and the world changed, which is great. OTT [streaming] has done that,” said Sadh. ” ‘Breathe’ does have a good viewership, at least in America. As an Indian, I’m just happy that the world can watch our stories and enjoy content from India as well.”

Sadh has spent some time in Los Angeles and is planning to spend more once his current filming schedule allows. “There’s so much inclusiveness and for Indian actors being considered for better parts,” said Sadh about his time in the city, adding that he is in discussions with a top agent for representation.

“That is a dream, which I will chase with all my heart and all my mind, and I’m not going to be shy about it, I’m not going to hide it,” said Sadh.

Season 2 of “Breathe: Into the Shadows” streams from Nov. 9.