Roberto Perez Toledo’s Swan Song, ‘Places Where We’ve Never Been,’ Bows Clip Before Malaga Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish filmmaker Roberto Perez Toledo’s swan song, “Places Where We’ve Never Been” (“Lugares a los que nunca hemos ido”), will screen in the Zonazine section of the Malaga Film Festival just weeks after the filmmaker’s demise.

The 25th Malaga Film Festival runs March 18-27. Variety has been given exclusive access to a clip of his film, which consists of five unrelated but thematically similar stories revolving around five couples.

Produced by Deep Entertainment, “Places…” presents five stories: Among them is that of Elena whose dinner order is delivered by a man who turns out to be an old flame. Both feel pain and regret for having ruptured their relationship years ago.

In the second tale, a casting director sets up a screen test with an actor with whom he has had trysts in the past. The third story focuses on Eva who is in a hotel room with her colleague and is preparing to start an extramarital affair with him but their phones keep interrupting them. In each of the stories, the characters face some painful truths about themselves and their unrealized dreams.

The clip catches the beginning of the first story about Elena who opens the door to receive the dinner her husband has ordered. The delivery guy recognizes her but she doesn’t until he removes his knitted hat and calls her by his pet name for her, Ele. As they catch up on how they’ve been, their looks of pain and regret reveal a deep love that continues to burn bright.

Perez Toledo, a director, screenwriter and producer who hailed from Spain’s Canary Islands, died from a stroke at the age of 43 in late January. He was known for his LGBTQ advocacy, a handful of lauded feature films and more than 40 shorts as well as a few publicity spots and TV series.

The fact that he had been in a wheelchair since he was 14 years old did not stop him from being a prolific filmmaker. He was diagnosed with congenital spinal atrophy at the age of three.

His ties to the Malaga Film Festival date back to his 2012 debut feature “Six Points about Emma,” which clinched a Silver Biznaga prize for its actress Veronica Echegui and best screenplay at the fest before winning a clutch of awards at other festivals.

“Roberto was very excited to share the film with the public and even more so at this festival that he was very fond of,” said Francesc Corbera, lead producer and an actor in the movie.

“He was very proud of the final result of the film and repeatedly shared with me that he had a special place in his heart for ‘Places…’; We will go to Malaga with the desire to celebrate his latest film, as he would have wanted,” he added.