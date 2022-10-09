Lola Quivoron’s ‘Rodeo’ Takes Top Honors at Reykjavík International Film Festival

The annual Reykjavík International Film Festival (RIFF) came to a close Saturday evening, concluding an 11-day event by screening the year’s top honorees at Háskólabíó alongside the award-winning Austrian drama “Vera.”

Victors in the New Visions category, which exclusively features debut and sophomore films from filmmakers, are among the works which earned an on-screen reprisal. Winners include Golden Puffin recipient “Rodeo,” continuing the film’s early success in the awards circuit at festivals like Cannes and Champs-Élysées.

“I spent five years writing what became ‘Rodeo,'” director Lola Quivoron previously told Variety in regard to her feature debut. “I wanted to create a true fiction tale and weave in elements of genre, gangsterism and a bit of western. The idea was to make a film that had an aesthetic and a cinematic dimension.”

Special mentions were awarded to “Sister, What Grows Where Land Is Sick?” and “I Have Electric Dreams” in the New Visions category.

The 2021 documentary “A Marble Travelogue” from Beijing-based director Sean Wang will also be screened. The film earned the A Different Tomorrow award for spreading awareness on how social class and the production chain interconnect.

See complete list of this year’s award recipients at RIFF.

Golden Egg

“Send the Rain” (dir. Haley Gray)

Icelandic Shorts Awards

Best Icelandic Student Short

“The Paladins” (dir. Elin Palsdottir)

Best Icelandic Short

“Chasing Birds” (dir. Una Lorenzen)

Special Mention: Icelandic Student Short

“The One Who Went South” (dir. Steiní Kristinsson)

“Exalted Mars” (dir. Jean Sebastien Chauvin)

Special Mention: International Shorts

“Domy+Ailucha: Cenas Ket!” (dir. Ico Costa)

Young People’s Jury Award

“Eternal Spring” (dir. Jason Loftus)

A Different Tomorrow Awards

“A Marble Travelogue” (dir. Sean Wang)

Special Mention: A Different Tomorrow

“Girl Gang” (dir. Susanne Regina Meures)

New Visions Awards

The Golden Puffin

“Rodeo” (dir. Lola Quivoron)

Special Mentions: New Visions

“Sister, What Grows Where Land Is Sick?” (dir. Franciska Eliassen)

“I Have Electric Dreams” (dir. Valentina Maurel)