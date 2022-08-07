International Box Office: Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Nets $32.4 Million, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Nears $700 Million Mark

“Bullet Train,” a hyperviolent action thriller with Brad Pitt providing the propulsion, racked up $32.4 million at the international box office.

The Sony Pictures release, which carries a hefty $90 million budget, has earned $62.5 million worldwide over its opening weekend. The studio says that those results indicate the film in on pace to match hits such as “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” Pitt’s latest effort was available in 73% of the international market or more than 15,900 screens. It was the top-grossing global release of the weekend.

“Bullet Train,” a star-studded film about battling assassins, performed best in the U.K., where it had a 5-day total of $3.5 million, followed by France with $3.1 million and Mexico with $3 million. In addition to Pitt, “Bullet Train” stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny.

Also of note, Disney and Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” neared the $700 million mark after earning $11.1 million internationally. The global total for the superhero sequel hovers at $699 million. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” continued to be a strong performer. The Universal and Illumination family film added $15.9 million to its tally, bringing its global gross to a mighty $757.9 million.

“DC League Of Super-Pets,” a Warner Bros. animated effort, netted $11.4 million from 67 markets to push its global haul to $83.4 million.

Then there’s Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick.” The action sequel is a box office phenomenon that is still going strong months after opening. It pulled in another $10.3 million in its eleventh weekend of release. That brings its total to $690 million internationally and a massive $1.3 billion globally.