‘Black Adam’ Hits $250 Million at Global Box Office, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Flies Past $100 Million

“Black Adam” has crossed $250 million in global ticket sales after 10 days on the big screen. That’s a solid result, one that improves upon another recent DC spinoff, 2021’s “The Suicide Squad” (which tapped out with $168 million globally while playing simultaneously on HBO Max in North America), but the comic book adventure still has ways to go to justify its reported $195 million budget.

The DC standalone superhero story, starring Dwayne Johnson, added $39 million from 76 overseas markets, bringing its international tally to $139 million. In North America, where the Warner Bros. film has secured the top spot for two weeks in a row, ticket sales stand at $111 million. Other top-earning territories include the United Kingdom with $15.3 million, Mexico with $9.3 million, Brazil with $8.4 million and France with $8.2 million. “Black Adam” opens in Japan on Dec. 2.

In another box office milestone, “Ticket to Paradise” surpassed $100 million globally, including $85.7 million from overseas territories. Universal’s rom-com, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, has been especially successful at the international box office, outpacing other recent meet-cute stories like “The Lost City” ($85 million overseas) and “Yesterday” ($81 million overseas).

Impressively, “Ticket to Paradise” has generated more than “Halloween Ends” at the global box office, despite the challenged market for rom-coms and the consistent boon for horror. “Halloween Ends,” also from Universal, has grossed $94 million worldwide to date, including $34.3 million internationally.

In terms of new releases, Lionsgate’s religious thriller “Prey for the Devil” took in $5 million from 58 international markets, bringing its global tally to $12 million.

Elsewhere, Paramount’s R-rated horror film “Smile” added $7 million from 62 foreign markets, taking its international total to $93 million. With another $92 million in domestic ticket sales, the $17 million-budgeted “Smile” has generated scary-good ticket sales.