‘Twisted Metal’ on the Roster as Australia’s Stan Renews Sony Pictures Television Supply Deal

Australian streaming platform Stan has signed a renewed and expanded content supply deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The company described the deal as: “a major new multi-year strategic content partnership with Sony Pictures Television, securing Stan a brand-new exclusive slate of first-run premium scripted drama. The expanded partnership will see the extension of hit Stan exclusives and will also bring an extensive catalogue of iconic Sony Pictures Television series and global blockbuster films to Stan.”

The deal follows previous agreements with Hollywood suppliers Lionsgate, MGM, NBCU and Paramount for first run premium scripted series.

The new Sony Pictures Television will provide Stan with the Australian streaming exclusive of “Twisted Metal,” a half-hour action-comedy series about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

The show is based on the PlayStation video game franchise and is written by Michael Jonathan Smith (“Cobra Kai”). It stars Anthony Mackie (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Thomas Haden Church (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and Neve Campbell (“The Lincoln Lawyer”).

Stan has previously been the exclusive Australian streaming home for series “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad.”

Other premium dramas coming soon to Stan under the deal include: “Straight Man,” a mid-life crisis tale starring Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) as the unlikely chairman of a Pennsylvania college English department; “Panhandle,” starring Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Tiana Okoye (“The Good Place”) about an arm-chair detective and a reluctant traffic cop; and “Passport to Freedom,” in which a Brazilian embassy official saves Jews from Nazi Germany.

The new agreement also includes Sony Pictures Television series “The Nanny,” “Dawson’s Creek,” and “For Life,” alongside a catalog of film franchises, including “Spider-Man,” “Jumanji,” and “Men in Black.”

“Since bringing us ‘Better Call Saul,’ Sony Pictures has long been an important partner of Stan. We look forward to building on our well-established relationship as we enter this new strategic partnership,” said Stan CEO Martin Kugeler.

Mike Wald, Sony Pictures’ EVP for international distribution & networks, said: “With their wide array of premium international and local content, Stan has been a great partner for us to reach Australian audiences.”