Song Hye-kyo to Star in Netflix Series ‘The Glory’ From Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook

Leading Korean film and TV star Song Hye-kyo will head the cast of “The Glory,” an epic revenge drama series being produced for Netflix.

The series is a change of direction for Kim Eun-sook, a screenwriter billed as the queen of Korean romance.

The project is also a reunion of sorts for the pair. Six years ago, Song starred in the Kim-penned “Descendants of the Sun” a lush KBS series about a war-time romance between an army surgeon and a special forces office that also played on Netflix.

The Glory Netflix Korean series. Netflix

In “The Glory” Song portrays a woman who is extracting revenge on a group of school bullies who destroyed her childhood and the bystanders who failed to prevent the trauma.

Song has been a mainstay of Korean TV dram series including “That Winter The Wind Blows” “Full House” and “Encounter,” as well as internationally-produced movies including Wong Kar-wai’s “The Grandmaster” and John Woo’s two-part “The Crossing.”

“The Glory” is produced by Hwa & Dam as a Netflix original. It will be directed by Ahn Gil-ho, known for thrillers including “Happiness,” “Record of Youth,” “Watcher,” “Memories of the Alhambra” and “Stranger.” No production schedule or release date was disclosed.

The supporting cast is headed by Lee Do-hyun (“Sweet Home,” “Melancholia”) portraying a character with his own secret past. Other performers announced include Lim Ji-yeon (“Tazza: One-Eyed Jack”), Yeom Hye-ran (“When The Camelia Blooms,” “The Uncanny Counter”), Park Sung-hoon (“Psychopath Diary”) and Jung Sung-il (“When Flowers Bloom,” “Stranger”).

Netflix is the leading streaming platform in Korea and has enjoyed international success with Korean-produced shows including “Squid Game,” “All of Us Are Dead” and “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”