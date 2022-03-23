Rialto International Launches On-Demand Offering in Japan on Prime Video

Bruce Tuchmann-backed Rialto International has launched a branded on-demand streaming service in Japan, focused on independent film, and housed on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels platform.

Rialto Channel launched in 1999 in New Zealand, where it was initially branded as The Sundance Channel. It established itself as an award-winning and industry-leading indie film destination for over twenty years.

In Japan, the Rialto-branded venue will feature current and iconic independent films. Confirmed content at launch includes Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider”; an homage to the recently departed director Peter Bogdanovich with “The Last Picture Show”; Brad Pitt and Jason Statham in Guy Richie’s “Snatch”; Michael Caine in “Harry Brown”; Sean Connery in Gus Van Sant’s “Finding Forrester”; Ewan McGregor and actor/director Don Cheadle’s “Miles Ahead”; Jean-Jacques Beineix’s “Diva”; Michelle Williams in Wim Wenders’ “Land of Plenty”; Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman and Jude Law in “Gattaca”; and “8MM,” with Nicolas Cage.

Japanese independent film classics on the slate include Kurosawa Akira’s “Throne of Blood” and Ozu Yasujiro’s “Tokyo Story,” alongside contemporary Japanese documentary “Harada, Sculpting for Peace.”

Tuchman, a media entrepreneur and former president of Sundance Channel Global, AMC Global, MGM Worldwide Networks and GM of Nickelodeon Global Network Ventures, last year launched Rialto International as a 50-50 joint venture with the Rialto Channel in New Zealand. Tuchman and Roger Wyllie, who is CEO of the Rialto Channel in New Zealand, are co-chairmen of Rialto International.

Announcing a global rollout, Rialto International last year launched in Australia on Samsung TV Plus. Rialto International’s goal now is to become a premier cross-border curator and packager of branded television services focused on independent film. Multiplatform distribution will include streaming media and traditional linear viewing.

“Independent film has never been so popular, yet the number of branded services bringing independent film offerings across the world on a multiplatform basis is few and far between. Both linear TV channels and streaming services are searching for marquee offerings to attract and maintain viewership,” said Tuchman. “Our design since rolling out our new venture is to set a high bar and secure partnerships with blue chip brands in both streaming and traditional media. Prime Video underscores this perfectly and nicely complements the relationships we already have with Samsung and Sky, with more deals to come.”

“Over the past two decades, Rialto has delivered and continues to bring a plethora of independent films which emphasizes the ultimate in creative freedom,” said Wyllie. “Independent films have won all of the best picture Oscar awards in the past five years.”