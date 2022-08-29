Nippon TV Seals Major Anime License Deal With Netflix



Nippon TV, a leading Japanese entertainment company, has licensed 13 of its most popular anime titles to Netflix to stream non-exclusively around the world.



The first titles to start streaming on Sept. 2, 2022 include the first 38 episodes of ever-popular “Hunter x Hunter,” which will be available in 104 countries, including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE; “Ouran High School Host Club,” in 190 countries; and “Claymore,” in 136 countries.



Others – listed in the order in which Netflix will upload them – include “Death Note” (37 eps. x 30 mins); “Death Note: Relight 1” (130 mins), “Death Note: Relight 2” (120 mins) in 14 countries” “From Me to You” (25 eps. x 30 min); “From Me to You 2nd Season” (13 eps. x 30 min); “Berserk” (25 eps. x 30 mins); “Parasyte-the Maxim” (24 eps. x 30 mins); “Nana” (47 eps. x 30 mins); “Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!” (76 eps. x 30 mins); and Monster” (74 eps. x 30 mins).



“For many years, anime has been a driving force at Nippon TV where we have been producing hit anime titles such as “Hunter x Hunter,” “Death Note” and many more. With anime continuing to surge in popularity around the world, the timing could not be better for this exciting partnership with Netflix. I have no doubt anime fans will be talking about these titles the world over,” said Inoue Akane, anime sales and licensing, international business development, Nippon TV.



Nippon TV has previously licensed its biggest drama series “Old Enough” for Netflix to stream in 190 countries, as well as thirty of its biggest live-action series and entertainment shows (in Asian countries).