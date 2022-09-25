‘Alice in Borderland’ Trailer Is Star of Netflix’s Tudum Japan Reveal

A new trailer for the second season of futuristic fantasy actioner Alice in Borderland was the highlight of a slate of Japanese film, series and cartoons unveiled by Netflix on Sunday as part of its Tudum fan experience.



Japanese content is doing well for the streamer, both within the country which is Netflix’s most valuable in the Asia-Pacific region, and increasingly overseas. Though the country is awaiting its “Squid Game” breakout show, the company has signaled that it is investing more in the Japanese-language category.



The Sunday presentation included a group interview segment in which Yamazaki Kento and Tsuchiya Tao, who play Arisu and Usagi from “Alice in Borderland,” Mori Nana and Deguchi Natsuki who play Kiyo and Sumire in “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” and Ai Fairouz , voice actress for Jolyne Cujoh in “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean,” talked about their personal growth and shared thoughts on now reaching fans all over the world.



Another group session included filmmakers and showrunners Guillermo del Toro, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Sato Shinsuke and Kore-eda Hirokazu discuss creating for both Japanese and international audiences.

Season 1 of “Alice” finished on a cliff-hanger. Though there has been no surprise about a second season. That was greenlighted by the platform within days of the first series dropping nearly two years ago. The trailer, which appears to be largely set in a container terminal, promises a return to the deadly survival game, higher stakes and a launch in December 2022. Watch here.



Kore-eda’s eight-episode series “The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House,” gave little away. A featurette included images suggesting precision, taste and style. (Watch here.) But revealed no story or date of availability.



In the important anime category, the presentation confirmed “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean,” the fifth season of the animated adaptation of Araki Hirohiko’s “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” manga. Coming up shortly , the series follows main character Jolyne Cujoh as she navigates a dangerous maximum security prison after being framed for murder.



Another animated title is “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1),” a movie prequel to the popular original anime series “The Seven Deadly Sins.” The company says it involves dark magic, exciting adventures and intense battles.