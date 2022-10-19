Netflix Gives Second Season to Australia‘s ‘Heartbreak High’

Australian teen drama series Heartbreak High will return for Season 2 on streaming service Netflix.



Produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, season 2 of “Heartbreak High” will see a reunion of the previous cast. They have assembled in Sydney, Australia and the nearby Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands, for pre-production and filming.



The show is a reimagination of an iconic piece of Australian television that first played between 1994 and 1996 on Network Ten. A second run played from 1997 to 1999 on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, in a version that was part-funded by the BBC.

The show, which follows the lives of students and staff at a multicultural Sydney school, was itself a spin-off from “The Heartbreak Kid,” a 1993 Australian movie. That in turn had its origins in a 1987 stage play.



The new series set-up involves a map detailing the sexual exploits of Hartley High’s students graffitied on a school wall. All those named in the diagram are ordered to attend a sex education course.



Since the new series premiered on Sept. 14, 2022, it has: remained in Australia top 10 TV shows on Netflix for five weeks; spent three weeks in global top 10 TV shows on Netflix (hitting #6, #5, #8 and amassing over 42.6M hours viewed in those three weeks ); reached top 10 shows in over 43 countries including the U.S., parts of Europe, Africa and Asia.



It has also developed a huge social media following. On TikTok the hashtag #heartbreakhigh has amassed over 300 million views.