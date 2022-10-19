×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Hit ‘Jamai Raja’ Gets Reboot From Shemaroo, IMEN (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix Gives Second Season to Australia‘s ‘Heartbreak High’

Heartbreak High
Fremantle

Australian teen drama series Heartbreak High will return for Season 2 on streaming service Netflix.

Produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, season 2 of “Heartbreak High” will see a reunion of the previous cast. They have assembled in Sydney, Australia and the nearby Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal and Ku-ring-gai lands, for pre-production and filming.

The show is a reimagination of an iconic piece of Australian television that first played between 1994 and 1996 on Network Ten. A second run played from 1997 to 1999 on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, in a version that was part-funded by the BBC.

The show, which follows the lives of students and staff at a multicultural Sydney school, was itself a spin-off from “The Heartbreak Kid,” a 1993 Australian movie. That in turn had its origins in a 1987 stage play.

The new series set-up involves a map detailing the sexual exploits of Hartley High’s students graffitied on a school wall. All those named in the diagram are ordered to attend a sex education course.

Since the new series premiered on Sept. 14, 2022, it has: remained in Australia top 10 TV shows on Netflix for five weeks; spent three weeks in global top 10 TV shows on Netflix (hitting #6, #5, #8 and amassing over 42.6M hours viewed in those three weeks ); reached top 10 shows in over 43 countries including the U.S., parts of Europe, Africa and Asia.

It has also developed a huge social media following. On TikTok the hashtag #heartbreakhigh has amassed over 300 million views.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad