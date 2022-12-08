ITV Consent Drama ‘Liar’ Scores Malaysian Adaptation, First Global Version to Tell Story Through Muslim Lens (EXCLUSIVE)

ITV’s hit relationship drama “Liar” is heading to Malaysia in a landmark deal for the wide-traveling scripted format.

All3Media International has sold the format, which first aired on ITV and Sundance TV back in 2017, into Malaysia’s Astro, where it will be produced by Double Vision. The distributor has also picked up the rights to the finished Malaysian series.

Double Vision’s adaption is expected to air in March next year and will premiere on Astro Citra, On Demand and Astro GO. It’s the first time the story will address topics including sexual assault through a Muslim lens.

Originally produced by Two Brothers Pictures, the hit format explores themes of consent and modern-day gender politics, as it portrays the experiences of two people (“Downton Abbey” star Joanne Froggatt and “Fantastic Four’s” Ioan Gruffudd) whose initial attraction has far-reaching consequences. The show was an overnight success in the U.K. when it premiered, sparking significant dialogues about rape culture and consent.

In addition to the Malaysian version, the format has been adapted in seven other territories, including India, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Greece and Turkey.

Kit Yow, VP of APAC for All3Media International, said: “We are thrilled to see this latest version of ‘Liar’ so brilliantly adapted for a Malaysian audience — the talented team at Double Vision has produced an impeccably crafted and compelling drama told through a new cultural lens that delivers outstanding high-quality storytelling. We found the Muslim lens through which this story is told powerful and fresh that we immediately wanted to buy back the rights to Double Vision’s adaptation, and we are delighted they have entrusted us with to take this exceptional series to our international buyers.”

Min Lim, head of production at Double Vision, added: “I am incredibly excited that we are able to, through a great format like ‘Liar, look at sexual assault through a Muslim lens – not just from the standpoint of how it affects Muslim women but how it is dealt with in our country as a whole.

“Through my work with the Women’s Aid Organisation in Malaysia, I know that it is an issue that needs highlighting and we at DV are extremely grateful to have partners like All3 Media International and Astro who share that vision. And being able to champion female voices from both behind and in front of the camera was the icing on the cake!”

“Liar” in Malaysia is the latest Asian format sale for All3Media International. Earlier this year, the Indian adaptation of Irish drama “Blood” launched on Disney+ Hotstar as the platform’s top Hindi series, while “Mithya,” the Indian adaptation of Two Brothers Pictures’ “Cheat” premiered to critical acclaim on ZEE5.