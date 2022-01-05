Jeon Do-yeon Heads Cast of Netflix Korean Film ‘Kill Bok-soon’

Korean star, Jeon Do-yeon, who won the best actress award in Cannes in 2007 for “Secret Sunshine,” will head the cast of newly-revealed Netflix original film “Kill Bok-soon.”

To be directed by Byun Sung-hyun (“The Merciless” and upcoming “Kingmaker”), the film is produced by Seed Films, the company behind “Kingmaker” and “Love and Leashes.”

In the titular role, Jeon stars as Gil Bok-soon a renowned hired killer who has difficultly achieving a work life balance, especially the pressure of being a single mum to a 15-year-old daughter.

Her co-stars include Sol Kyung-gu as the head of the assassination firm where Gil is seeking a contract renewal, Koo Ko-hwan (“Escape From Mogadishu,” “Peninsula”) as a fellow assassin and Esom (“Samjin Company English Class,” TV’s “Taxi Driver”) as Gil’s younger sister and corporate rival.

Jeon has a stellar body of work including “You Are My Sunshine,” “The Housemaid,” 2020’s “Beasts Clawing at Straws” and the upcoming “Emergency Declaration.”

Netflix is estimated to have invested $1.2 billion in Korean content to date, according to Ampere Analysis, with the company touting a nearly $500 million spend in 2021.

It recently enjoyed global success with its dark action-drama series “Squid Game,” but has also seen other Korean shows including horror “Hellbound,” sci-fi drama “The Silent Sea” and reality TV series “Singles Inferno.”

Netflix has achieved streaming market leadership, and profitability, in South Korea, both of which have brought its role in the country under greater scrutiny. It has been locked in a long-running battle with over internet carriage fees with SK broadband and was criticized over its payment terms to Korean content producers, especially in the case of a runaway hit show.

Despite that “Squid Game” is heading towards a second season. The show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has told Korean media that a third season is also being discussed.