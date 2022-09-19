Jai Courtney to Narrate ‘For the Love of Pets’ Australian Animal Welfare Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Action star, Jai Courtney is to narrate “For the Love of Pets,” a factual animal welfare series set in Australia.



Commissioned for the 9Network Australia and filmed in 4K, the 8-part series follows the heart-warming stories of the staff, volunteers and animals that come through the doors of the Animal Welfare League of South Australia Inc. (AWL) and Vets4Pets Emergency Hospital in Adelaide.



Production is by Context Media with production funding from Omnicom Media Group subsidiary, OMnet Australia. Escapade Media is on board to handle international distribution and says that it is close to announcing a raft of licensing deals.



“This is a brilliant paring. Jai Courtney relates to the mass demographic but with a solid appeal to the younger demographic which is essential for channels and platforms today,” said Natalie Lawley, MD of Escapade.



Courtney (“A Good Day to Die Harf,” “Terminator Genisys”) was most recently seen in Prime Video’s action thriller series “The Terminal List” alongside Chris Pratt. He will next be seen in Netflix series “Jigsaw,” a heist action drama from Ridley Scott. The tough guy, however, turns out to be a pet lover.



“ ‘For the Love of Pets’’ is a fascinating look into the lives of some very special people and the endless amount of love and dedication they pour into their crusade to get thousands of helpless animals the love and care they deserve every year,” said Courtney. “We get an understanding of just how much work goes into running these facilities and charitable organizations, the resources they require and the kinds of people it takes to uphold the level of care it demands. Some of the animals we meet need lifesaving surgeries, some just a loving home. But it’s a dramatic day-to-day operation, sometimes heart-breaking but often full of joy and fulfilment.”



“As an actor Jai has great range which he brings to the narration of ‘For the Love of Pets,” adding powerfully to the dramatic and emotive moments, as well as an ability to lighten and brighten the storytelling with the sense of fun and joy,” said Peter Jenetsky, Context Media, MD and executive producer of the show.

Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/749803810/c630105ca5