Japan’s Toho to Produce ‘House of Ninjas,’ Modern Day Action Drama Series for Netflix

Netflix announces production of upcoming Japanese series “House of Ninjas,” set for release in 2024.



Ninjas are the legendary Japanese heroes of the shadows, known for their ambush attacks and ferocious fighting style. But they remain figures of mythology or, at least, the past.



Set in modern-day Japan, “House of Ninjas,” tells the story of the Tawara family, the last ninja clan. It had abandoned its roots after an incident in the past, but now the family must take on the greatest crisis in Japanese history, one that threatens to shake the nation to its core.



The series will star Kaku Kento (Disney+’s “The Family, “Tokyo MER”), who will also serve as co-executive producer. Other cast include Eguchi Yosuke, Kimura Tae, Kora Kengo, Makita Aju and Miyamoto Nobuko.



“Dave Boyle will be directing this unique series, fusing spy elements of ninjas taking on top secret missions with a family drama about a group of colorful family members,” said Netflix in a statement.



The show is based on a story by Kaku, Murao Yoshiaki and Imai Takafumi, with a screenplay by Boyle, Yamaura Masahiro, Oura Kota and Kimura Kanna.



Production is through Toho Studio for Netflix. The streamer’s Sato Yoshihiro is named as executive producer, while Kanbe Akira is producer.



Netflix launched in Japan in 2015 and has built up slowly, allowing Amazon’s Prime Video to become the market leader. The territory now represents the Netflix’s largest consumer base in Asia and over the past couple of years has committed a growing amount of investment in Japanese content.



Netflix has announced other moves that deepen its roots in Japan. In March, it announced that it had signed a long-term lease on studio space in Tokyo to be used for local productions. In September last year, it set up a creators’ lounge, complete with artist in residence, intended to embed it further in animation. And In October 2021, it unveiled content pacts with both Tokyo Broadcasting System and Nippon TV, owner of Hulu Japan.