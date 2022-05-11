Australia’s Foxtel Renews Sony Pictures Content Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian pay-TV operator Foxtel has renewed its film and TV supply deal with Hollywood studio Sony Pictures. The multi-year agreement covers new release movies, library titles and TV series.

Foxtel, which is owned by News Corp. and Telstra, will be able to play the content on its pay-TV channels as well as its 2020-launched streaming service Binge.

Sony has enjoyed a succession of movie hits in the past year. The deal includes “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” all of which were top ten box office hits in Australia. Other titles include “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Uncharted.” Currently unreleased movies that fall under the deal include “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock starrer, “Bullet Train.”

“Sony is one of our most important suppliers of movie content and we are thrilled to have them continue as our long-term partner,” said Amanda Laing, Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer.

“This deal highlights our continued strength as a local partner of choice for leading global studios. As Australia’s favorite provider of entertainment and sport content, with over 4.5 million subscribers, we can deliver Sony Pictures’ amazing content to audiences with more reach in this market than ever before.”

The Sony announcement joins other recent continuing content deals with Discovery and a multi-year agreement across content, channel and apps with Paramount.

The available library movies include “Jerry McGuire,” “A Few Good Men,” “Erin Brockovich” and “Little Women” as well as evergreen TV series “Seinfeld” and “The Nanny.”