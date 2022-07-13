Dreamchaser Signs Posie Graeme-Evans as Partner, Launches Prequel to ‘McLeod’s Daughters’

Dreamchaser, the Hugh Marks- and Carl Fennessy-headed venture which has ambitions to become a significant studio, has signed a development and production deal with prolific Australian novelist and producer, Posie Graeme-Evans. She was the creator behind Nine Network’s hit series “McLeod’s Daughters.”

Joining Dreamchaser as executive producer, partner: scripted, Graeme-Evans’ Millennium Pictures will develop and produce a slate of new scripted projects for the studio. Dreamchaser will serve as executive producer on all projects and take them out internationally.

Already in advanced development under the new partnership is the drama “The McLeods of Drovers Run.” Penned by Graeme-Evans, the prequel to the hit 2001 series received early support from the state government in Tasmania through Screen Tasmania.

The original series ran for 224 episodes across eight seasons. The series and its cast were nominated for multiple awards including the AFI Award for “Best Television Drama Series” in 2004 and 2006 and 41 Logie Awards, winning eight in total, including “Best Popular Australian Drama” in 2004 and 2005.

Graeme-Evans also served as co-creator and co-producer on the twice-nominated Emmy contender “Hi-5.” She has written six best-selling novels published internationally by Simon and Schuster and written lyrics for over 400 songs for “McLeod’s Daughters.” They spawned three gold and platinum albums. She also previously served as director of drama at Nine Network and was the inaugural recipient of the Screen Producer Association’s “Australian Independent Producer of the Year Award” in 2001.

Marks is the former head of Nine Entertainment, the TV group that swallowed Fairfax Media and took full ownership of local streamer Stan. Fennessy was the co-founder of Endemol Shine Australia.

Joint CEOs Marks and Fennessy said: “We’ve both had the opportunity to work with Posie in the past and can’t wait to help her bring to life this next evolution of her extraordinary creative vision. Her slate of distinctive and ambitious projects is exactly the sort of opportunity that Dreamchaser aims to deliver.

The Sydney-based company was founded in April and has the financial and strategic backing of Endeavor Content. The venture styles itself as Australia’s first full-service film and TV production and distribution studio.

The Millennium Pictures deal is Dreamchaser’s latest talent partnership following the attachment of a trio of leading producers in the factual and entertainment zones to multi-year development and production deals.

Last month, Dreamchaser unveiled a trio of creative partnerships with Debbie Cuell (“Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds,” “Ambulance Australia”), Leigh Aramberri (“The Voice”) and Emma Lamb (“Married at First Sight,” “Byron Baes”) who joined the new company as producer partners.