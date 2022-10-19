Dean Devlin’s ElectricNow Streaming Platform to Launch in Australia

Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment is taking ElectricNow, its AVOD channel and app, into international markets for the first time. The rollout outside the U.S. starts in early November with outreach into Australia.

Los Angeles-based indie, Electric Entertainment has previously licensed its content to local distributors and channels at international markets. When it launched the OTT channel in 2019 it did not seek to build global operations, which would have entailed undoing, or waiting for the expiry, of some of those deals.

The company , headed by Devlin and partners Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson, says that ElectricNow will soon be rolled out in other English-language territories, Canada and the U.K, but did not specify a timetable.

It will launch ‘Down Under’ with some 450 hours of programming, most of which is Electric Entertainment’s original productions. These include: “The Outpost” (now in its fourth season in the U.S. on the CW) and “The Librarians”; feature films including the British romantic comedy, “Say My Name,” Irish thriller, “The Dig,” the U.S. war drama “Flyboys” and the Maltese historic production “Blood on the Crown,” starring Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell.

The platform will also include Electric’s video podcast network, Electric Surge, which hosts shows including, “Leverage: Redemption After Show,” “Inglorious Treksperts,” “The 4:30 Movie,” and “Best Movies Never Made.”

ElectricNow Australia will be available on connected devices including Roku, Apple TVOS and iOS, LG TV, Google/Android, Amazon Fire, Samsung TV and Hisense Roku TV.

“When we first launched ElectricNow domestically, we knew our fans reached beyond our U.S. borders,” said Devlin in a prepared statement. “Throughout the years we have had a constant outpouring of fandom and excitement from territories all over the world. We are now thrilled that our shows and films will be reaching our fans beyond the U.S., and we will continue to increase ElectricNow’s distribution worldwide.”

The U.S. version of ElectricNow also carries acquired content, including feature films “Blackway,” starring Anthony Hopkins, and “The Book of Love” starring Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams.