India’s D2R Films Signs Production Deal With Netflix

India-based filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix. Under their D2R Films banner, Nidimoru and DK will develop and produce their upcoming projects for Netflix.

“With an impressive slate of cult films, blockbusters and premium shows, Raj & DK are undoubtedly one of India’s finest and most successful creators,” the streamer said in a statement. The duo has delivered genre mash-ups with a quirky style, creating stories that have won both critical acclaim and commercial success. Their previous production for Netflix includes the 2021 Telugu-language film “Cinema Bandi,” which was directed by Preveen Kandregula and is currently streaming on Netflix and “A Viral Wedding,” which is streaming on Eros Now.

The pair’s production company D2R Films is focused on creating original, compelling stories across film or series that are “out-of-the box yet have mainstream appeal.” They produce and direct some projects and aim to collaborate with other filmmakers.

They will be the show-runners and directors of Netflix’s upcoming comedy crime thriller series “Guns & Gulaabs,” a story of love and innocence in a world of crime. It is described as “a nostalgic tale of all kinds of firsts, from first love to first kill.”

“Raj & DK are one of the most original creative voices in the country. Along with their unique and ingenious storytelling style, they are also a powerhouse studio. We are excited to continue our relationship with them for a multi-year creative partnership,” said Monika Shergill, VP-content, Netflix India.

The Indian streaming market relies heavily on access to local content. Netflix is among five leading platforms – YouTube, Meta, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video – which dominate the streaming market in revenue terms, with a combined 82% share in 2022, according to research firm Media Partners Asia. Netflix last year cut its subscription price in India in order to attract more members.