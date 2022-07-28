Choi Min-sik and ‘Squid Game’ Star Heo Sung-tae Take ‘Big Bet’ on Disney+

“Squid Game” actor Heo Sung-tae joins veteran Choi Min-sik at the head of upcoming Korean drama series “Big Bet.” The show is set as a Disney+ original production.

The series, previously titled “King of Savvy,” tells the tale of a man who struggles to become a casino mogul but quickly hits rock bottom due to a chain of unfortunate events. Determined not to let life beat him down yet again, the man risks everything he has, including his own life, to get himself back in the game.

Choi is one of Korea’s greatest acting talents with credits including “Oldboy,” “I Saw the Devil,” “New World,” and “Roaring Currents.” “Big Bet” marks his return to television for the first time in 26 years.

Heo previously starred in “Beyond Evil” and achieved international fame last year playing Jang Deok-su in Netflix hit “Squid Game.”

Other players in “Big Bet” include; Sohn Seok-gu, a versatile genre-spanning actor who previously starred in “My Liberation Notes,” “Romance Without Love,” “Be Melodramatic” and “D.P.,” and who also recently made his directorial debut with “Unframed”; as well as Lee Dong-hwi, who brought his larger-than-life presence to “Extreme Job,” “New Year Blues,” “Method Acting,” and “Pegasus Market.”

The series is being directed by Kang Yoon-seong who previously directed the Don Lee-starring hit “The Outlaws” in 2017. The film’s sequel, “The Roundup” is the highest grossing film of 2022 and Kang is credited as “planner.” Kang previously won the best new director prize at both the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards and the 23rd Chunsa Film Art Awards.

Precise release details of the new series have not been disclosed, though Disney+ says it will upload in the second half of 2022.