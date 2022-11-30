‘Call My Agent,’ ‘Doctor Foster’ Adaptations Lead Disney+ Hotstar Indonesia Push

Indonesian adaptations of hit series “Call My Agent” and “Doctor Foster” are among six series that are part of the Disney+ Hotstar push into the territory.

“Hubungi Agen Gue!” (“The Talent Agency”), the adaptation of “Call My Agent,” was the new title revealed on Wednesday at the Disney Content Showcase held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands convention center. Industry veteran Mira Lesmana serves as showrunner for the series that follows four agents in an Indonesian talent agency as they struggle to save their business following the death of the company’s founder.

Stars include Donny Damara, Hannah Al Rashid, Yoga Pratama and Lydia Kandou and each episode will feature A-listers guest-starring as themselves in keeping with the global format. The series is produced by Lesmana, Riri Riza and SK Global Entertainment and directed by Teddy Soeriaatmadja. It has wrapped principal photography, Lesmana said.

Also revealed was a second season for “Wedding Agreement.” Starring Refal Hady and Indah Permatasari, season 2 opens three years after the first, with Hady’s character suddenly deciding that he needs to start over.

Further details of four previously announced series were also on offer. “Mendua” (“Between Two Hearts”), the Indonesian adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” starring Adinia Wirasti, Chicco Jerikho and Tatjana Saphira, tells the story of a happily married woman of 15 years who suddenly begins to suspect that her husband may be having an affair. But what starts off as a fleeting thought becomes an obsession.

“Tira,” produced by globally renowned Indonesian filmmaker Joko Anwar, starring Chelsea Islan and directed by Zahir Omar, tells the story of an inspirational stuntwoman stricken with a death curse. To free herself, she must find and defeat nine evil people who possess ancient dragons.

“Teluah Darah” (“Blood Curse”), from director Kimo Stamboel, starring Mikha Tambayong and Deva Mahenra, tells the story of a young woman whose world view changes after witnessing a black magic attack on her family. Driven to protect them at any cost, she will go to the ends of the earth to find out who is responsible and hold them to account. The series recently premiered at Busan’s On-Screen sidebar.

“Jurnal Risa” (“Risa’s Journal: From the Danur Universe”), based on a story by Risa Saraswati and produced by Manoj Punjabi and directed by Awi Suryadi, follows a group of cousins who practice a forbidden ritual over the summer break, leading to one of them becoming possessed. With time running out, the remaining cousins will race to save their loved one from being lost to the spirit world forever.

Lesmana, Saraswati, Islan, Mahendra, Wirasti and Hady were present at the event.

Vineet Puri, VP and general manager, The Walt Disney Company Indonesia, said: “Through our collaboration with the most talented creators in Indonesia, we will continue to showcase quality storytelling that Indonesian audiences will love, and contribute to the country’s very dynamic creative community.”