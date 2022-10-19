‘Brown Nation’ Sets Indian Debut on Comedy Central (EXCLUSIVE)

Slice-of-life comedy series “Brown Nation” will have its Indian television premiere on Comedy Central during the Diwali holiday frame. The series will bow on Oct. 22, 2022, with all episodes playing back-to-back.

Produced in 2016, the series initially played on Netflix. It follows characters Hasmukh and Dimple from Queens, New York, who attempt to balance their work-life troubles, keep their romance alive all whilst living under the same roof with Papaji, Hasmukh’s father-in-law. It stars Rajeev Varma (“Inside”), Shenaz Treasury (“The Big Sick”), Omi Vaidya (“3 Idiots”) and Melanie Chandra (“Hot Mess Holiday”).

The series is directed by Abi Varghese and written by Matt Grubb, George Kanatt, and Varghese.

“We created ‘Brown Nation’ because it is the sort of fun and breezy show that we love to watch on TV. We are truly excited that it is premiering on Comedy Central”, said Varghese.

Abi Varghese is represented globally by Tulsea, the talent and content management firm which also facilitated finding the series a home on Comedy Central.

