Bear Grylls Teams With Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh For Netflix Reality Special

Outdoor adventurer Bear Grylls has teamed up with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for interactive adventure reality special “Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.”

Singh takes off on a date with nature, fending for himself and learning new survival skills as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia. Viewers get to pick the course of his escapades.

The show is produced by Banijay Asia in association with Grylls and Delbert Shoopman’s The Natural Studios. It launches on Netflix on July 8, 2022. The company Friday released a trailer.

“ ‘Ranveer vs Wild’ is a huge step in pushing the envelope of interactive reality TV. While the world is familiar with Ranveer’s electrifying spirit and adventurous side, with this show, we’ll see the best of both sides coming out as he embarks on his quest for love,” said Deepak Dhar, founder and CEO of Banijay Asia.

Continuing the survival theme, Netflix is also launching “Physical: 100,” a reality show from Korea featuring 100 contestants in a competition of physical ability. The survival game will assemble a hundred contestants, regardless of gender or age, not only to deliver professional expertise in physique, but also engage in tough survival and psychological games.

“Physical 100” is co-produced by MBC and Luyworks Media (“Street Woman Fighter”). The production team includes: art director Yoo Jae-heon, who has created concert stages for BTS and Blackpink, and participated in the design of the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics; costume designer Choi Se-yeon of “Broker”, “Parasite High” and “Okja”; and music director Kim Sung-soo, who arranged the music for Netflix hit “Squid Game.”