All-Female Australian Series ‘Bad Behaviour’ Adds Jana McKinnon as Star

Jana McKinnon, Markella Kavenagh and Yerin Ha have joined the cast of Australian TV series “Bad Behaviour.”

Filming of the four-part show, which is adapted from the acclaimed book of the same name by writer Rebecca Starford, has now completed in Victoria, Australia. It is expected to play on Australian streaming platform Stan later this year.

McKinnon (“We Children of Bahnhof Zoo”) stars as scholarship student, who arrives at Silver Creek for a year of character building at the wilderness campus of an exclusive girl’s boarding school. Instead, she finds herself in a dormitory of the most volatile and the most vulnerable.

Kavenagh has recent roles in “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” while has has credits including “Halo.” Other newly-announced additions to the cast are: Tuuli Narkle (“Mystery Road”), Dan Spielman (“Stateless”), Diana Glenn (“Harrow”), Mantshologane Maile (“The PMs Daughter”), Erana James (“The Wilds”) and newcomers Melissa Kahraman, Daya Czepanski, Abbey Morgan, Bronte Locke, Malaynee Hayden and Jessica Lu.

The show plays out across past and present time lines and explores the intensity of female friendships, ritualistic rites, emerging sexuality and a ruthless struggle for power. The series reveals that even ten years on from this formative year away at camp, no one has escaped unscathed – and most are scarred for life.

Led by an all-female creative team, the series is written by Pip Karmel (“Total Control,” “New Gold Mountain”) and Magda Wozniak (“Mustangs FC,” “The Heights”), produced by Amanda Higgs (“The Secret Life of Us,” “Seven Types of Ambiguity”) and is directed by Corrie Chen (“New Gold Mountain,” “Homecoming Queens”).

The series is produced by Matchbox Pictures, part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Stan, with development and production support from VicScreen. Rights distribution is handled by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

“ ‘Bad Behaviour’ questions who we really are when we dare to look at ourselves through the eyes of others. Its starting point is the intense intimacy of female teen friendship at an age where approval becomes our obsession. Where the excruciating ambiguity of what lies between good and bad behavior can undo us all,” said Higgs.