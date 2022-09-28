Australia’s Stan and Lionsgate Partner for Drama Series ‘Prosper’

Australian streaming service Stan and production and content studio Lionsgate have commissioned a new original drama series “Prosper.”



“Prosper” will be produced by Lingo Pictures and benefits from major production investment from Screen Australia, with additional assistance from the New South Wales government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund.



The series is part of the ongoing television development partnership for Stan Originals to deliver worldwide content for Lionsgate.



It will be set in the inner sanctum of a family bound together by unfathomable wealth and unchecked power as they build an evangelical megachurch hell-bent on global domination, Stan said.

Matt Cameron (“Jack Irish”), Liz Doran (“Please Like Me”), Louise Fox (“Broadchurch”) and Belinda Chayko (“Stateless”) are writers on the project. Jason Stephens (“Lambs of God”) and Helen Bowden (“The Secret She Keeps”) are producers for Lingo Pictures, alongside Andrew Walker (“Rosehaven”). Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie will executive produce for Stan.



Scobie, Stan’s chief content officer, said this commissioning announcement is only the beginning of the company’s expanded partnership with Lionsgate.



“When we announced we were expanding our partnership with the world-class Hollywood studio Lionsgate to include development of new projects, we knew we would have some outstanding Stan Original Series on the way,” she said.



“ ‘Prosper’ will be a prestige drama that explores the consequences of unbridled power and desire, with Lingo Pictures and the creative team having developed both a brilliant and timely series.”

Agapy Kapouranis, president of international television and digital distribution, at Lionsgate, added:

“We’re excited to kick off our pact with Stan with such a powerful drama. This is just the first of many opportunities our collaboration can tap in Australia and around the world.”



Graine Brundson, Screen Australia’s head of content, praised Lingo Pictures and said the series would be “unmissable.” Further casting and production announcements would be made in the future.



The partnership between Stan and Lionsgate also includes drama series “The Geography of Friendship” which is being jointly developed and produced by Aquarius Films and Rose Byrne’s Dollhouse Pictures. The companies are also working on “Population 11”, an outback comedy series being developed by Jungle Entertainment.