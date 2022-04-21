Asian Content Helps Streaming Platforms Grow in Taiwan – Report

Further underlining Asia as a bright spot for Netflix, following the company’s otherwise disappointing global results this week, the streamer has strengthened its position as the SVOD leader in Taiwan, according to a new report.

Consultancy, Media Partners Asia’s latest analysis of the Taiwan video market ‘Taiwan Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics’ shows that total paying SVOD subscribers in Taiwan reached 4.1 million at the end of 2021. Netflix was the clear leader with 850,000 subscribers or a roughly 21% market share. It had a strong fourth quarter fueled by popular local original drama “Light the Night,” new acquired local dramas and Korean dramas.

The report also held good news for newly launched Disney+, which achieved almost 300,000 subs (7% market share), with strong fan demand for Marvel and kids franchise movies and series.

Regulatory constraints capped growth on mainland China-operated iQiyi (with a 9% share). An additional 24% share was almost evenly split amongst telco owned streaming platforms such as FriDay (FET), MyVideo (Taiwan Mobile) and separately KKTV.

Premium video streaming in Taiwan reached 15 billion minutes during the fourth quarter of 2021, or 33% of total time spent on video, up from 29% in the third quarter.

MPA’s analysis of content consumption is derived from its proprietary AMPD Research Platform to measure and analyze streaming media consumption across key VOD services on mobile devices.

It shows Korean, American and Taiwanese content as dominant, with viewing time split 25%, 23% and 19% respectively. Chinese and Japanese shares were 13% and 12% respectively.

“Among the largest SVOD-based premium platforms, we’ve seen local content efforts pay off with Netflix’s ‘Light The Night’ and iQiyi’s ‘Danger Zone’ and ‘Rainless Love In A Godless Land’ driving strong subscriber demand,” said Vivek Couto, MPA’s executive director. “As a result of original hits and popular acquired dramas, local content’s share of paid SVOD consumption has grown from under 8% in Q3 to 19% in the fourth quarter. Overall, Asian content categories, led by Korean and Taiwanese dominate demand, capturing 72% of premium video consumption.”