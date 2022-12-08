The Game Awards 2022: Complete Winners List

This year’s best titles in gaming were honored at The Game Awards 2022, which featured appearances from Al Pacino, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Josef Fares, Ken and Roberta Williams, Keegan-Michael Key, Jessica Henwick and Aurora, plus performances by Halsey and Hozier.

While “God of War Ragnarok” led the nominations, “Elden Ring” ultimately took home the night’s biggest prize for game of the year, in addition to best game direction, art direction and role playing game. The FromSoftware team’s winning moment was derailed slightly when a crasher took to the stage, thanking “reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.”

Moments after the ceremony’s end, host Geoff Keighley tweeted, “The individual who interrupted our game of the year moment has been arrested.”

Crashers aside, the ninth annual ceremony was packed with surprises, including first looks at “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Street Fighter 6,” “Final Fantasy XVI,” “Dune Awakening,” “TEKKEN 8,” “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” and more.

See the full list of winners below:

GAME OF THE YEAR

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST NARRATIVE

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST PERFORMANCE

Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

GAMES FOR IMPACT

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

BEST ONGOING GAME

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

BEST INDIE

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST DEBUT INDIE

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)

BEST MOBILE

MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)

BEST VR/AR

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

BEST ACTION

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ROLE PLAYING

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

BEST FIGHTING

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

BEST FAMILY

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

MOST ANTICIPATED

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Ludwig

BEST ADAPTATION

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

BEST ESPORTS GAME

VALORANT (Riot Games)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

LOUD (Valorant)

BEST ESPORTS COACH

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT

2022 League of Legends World Championship

Players Voice

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)