The Game Awards 2022: Complete Winners List

This year’s best titles in gaming were honored at The Game Awards 2022, which featured appearances from Al Pacino, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Josef Fares, Ken and Roberta Williams, Keegan-Michael Key, Jessica Henwick and Aurora, plus performances by Halsey and Hozier.
While “God of War Ragnarok” led the nominations, “Elden Ring” ultimately took home the night’s biggest prize for game of the year, in addition to best game direction, art direction and role playing game. The FromSoftware team’s winning moment was derailed slightly when a crasher took to the stage, thanking “reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.”
Moments after the ceremony’s end, host Geoff Keighley tweeted, “The individual who interrupted our game of the year moment has been arrested.”
Crashers aside, the ninth annual ceremony was packed with surprises, including first looks at “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Street Fighter 6,” “Final Fantasy XVI,” “Dune Awakening,” “TEKKEN 8,” “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” and more.
See the full list of winners below:
GAME OF THE YEAR
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST GAME DIRECTION
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST NARRATIVE
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ART DIRECTION
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST SCORE AND MUSIC
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
BEST AUDIO DESIGN
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST PERFORMANCE
Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
GAMES FOR IMPACT
As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
BEST ONGOING GAME
FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
BEST INDIE
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST DEBUT INDIE
Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT, PRESENTED BY DISCORD
FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
BEST MOBILE
MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
BEST VR/AR
Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
BEST ACTION
Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ROLE PLAYING
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
BEST FIGHTING
MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
BEST FAMILY
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo)
BEST SIM/STRATEGY
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
BEST SPORTS/RACING
Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
BEST MULTIPLAYER
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
MOST ANTICIPATED
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
Ludwig
BEST ADAPTATION
Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
BEST ESPORTS GAME
VALORANT (Riot Games)
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS TEAM
LOUD (Valorant)
BEST ESPORTS COACH
Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT
2022 League of Legends World Championship
Players Voice
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)