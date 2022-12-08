Halsey Announces ‘Diablo IV’ at Game Awards

Halsey has revealed Blizzard Entertainment’s “Diablo IV,” the latest edition of the action role-playing video game series. The singer made the announcement at The Game Awards on Thursday night following her performance of “Lilith,” which is named after the character of the same name featured in the “Diablo” franchise.

“As soon as ‘Diablo IV’ was announced, I knew I wanted to be a part of the lead-up and launch. Lilith is such an influence on my own art and has informed so many characteristics of my alter-ego. My family has spent many hours together in Sanctuary over the years, so I am here as a fan and as a collaborator,” Halsey said in a statement. “The Game Awards’ performance for the launch date announcement is just the beginning of what Blizzard Entertainment and I have in store. A lot of exciting things are coming for Halsey fans, ‘Diablo’ fans and the crossover; waiting for Lilith’s embrace.”

The game will release June 6, 2023.

Added Rod Fergusson, general manager of “Diablo” at Blizzard Entertainment, “It’s so exciting to collaborate with a talented artist who has loved ‘Diablo’ for years, and we can’t wait to continue working with Halsey to support the launch of ‘Diablo IV.’ Together, Halsey and the ‘Diablo’ team will bring the relentless battle between angels and demons to the world as they invite everyone to join us in the most brutal vision of Sanctuary to date.”

The launch announcement marked the beginning of Halsey’s collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment and the “Diablo” franchise. In “Diablo IV,” players will experience a dark storyline while having the ability to forge their own path through the game’s hellscape.