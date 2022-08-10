Icon Taps Alec Strasmore as Esports Management Agency’s Head of Talent

Icon, the esports/digital talent management agency, announced today that Alec Strasmore has joined the organization in the newly established position of head of talent.

In his new role, Strasmore will be focused on expanding the agency’s roster in alignment with culture and entertainment, adjacent to gaming. Icon’s current roster is comprised of popular e-sports streamers, including Wardell, Subroza, ChelseaBytes, Xaryu, Chocotaco, and more.

“Alec will be a vital piece of Icon’s forward-thinking strategy,” said Damian Skoczylas, general manager of Icon. “His vision completes our strategy for Icon 2.0. I am thrilled to have him on board as a leader.”

“Couldn’t be more thankful to be tapped for this opportunity at ICON,” added Strasmore. “I’m excited to be able to explore the realm of gaming through the lens of innovation, and provide a utopia for all talent with interest in ‘picking up the sticks’ or giving their audience a more interactive experience through the world of live streaming.”

Prior to joining Icon, Strasmore co-created a first-of-its-kind retail shopping experience for the metaverse called the Artcade at Fred Segal Sunset. Later, he helped coordinate the Gaming for Love charity event where Post Malone, alongside Apex Legends creators, raised over $150,000 for various non-profits including Project Hope, Human Rights Watch, United Way, and Trevor Project.

Strasmore’s previous roles include serving as the day-to-day manager and tour assistant to Post Malone, in addition to being an executive assistant in the office of Lee Trink, CEO of esports and entertainment juggernaut FaZe Clan.

Icon’s official website describes the organization to be “representing world-ranked professional esports athletes and top-tier streaming talent to build their careers, create opportunities, and connect them with brands.”