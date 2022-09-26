E3 2023 Dates Set for In-Person Games Expo in L.A.

The Entertainment Software Association has set the dates for E3’s return to the City of Angels next year.

The games expo will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center for a four-day run from June 13-16, 2023. In addition, E3 will support “partnered digital events” taking place starting June 11 and running throughout the show. The return of E3 to in-person event for the first time in three years comes after it was suspended in 2020 because of COVID and went all-digital in 2021 — and was nixed in 2022.

Owned by the ESA, E3 is being operated next year by ReedPop, the event-production company behind PAX, EGX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other events, the first time it’s handling E3.

Organizers announced that E3 2022 will feature separate industry and consumer days and spaces. E3 Business Days will take place June 13-15, “reserved exclusively for registered industry personnel to network in-person, hold professional meetings, and connect with licensors and distributors,” the show’s producers said.

E3 Gamer Days will take place Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, in a different hall than the industry area, inviting consumers to go hands-on with the future of gaming and connect with developers, content creators, media personalities, and more. A dedicated theater of content, open to ticket holders, will run during these days and offer deep-dive looks at highly anticipated titles.

“E3 is one of the global gaming industry’s few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating,” ReedPop VP of gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish said in a statement. “Our vision is to reunite the industry by reestablishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3’s role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers.”

The producers of E3 said media registration for the show will begin in December 2022. Additional details — including event schedules, confirmed exhibitors, and hotel and travel guides — will be shared “in the months to come.”