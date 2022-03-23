Esports Company Andbox Rebrands as NYXL, Pledges 7-Figure Investment Into NYC Gaming Community

New York City-based esports giant Andbox has rebranded as NYXL and will be making a hefty investment into the city’s gaming community over the next year, including building its new Manhattan headquarters, practice facility and live-event space in pursuit of developing New York into a gaming epicenter.

“Dedicated to creating experiences and developing content that connects the worlds of esports, gaming culture, and lifestyle for the discerning modern gamer, NYXL solidifies its commitment to New York in more than just name — making an investment in the high-seven figures into NYC’s gaming community over the next 12 months, including building its headquarters, XLHQ, in Manhattan. The organization will also launch YXL, their Young Creator Project, an annual initiative that discovers, supports and promotes the next generation of New York digital content creators, pledging $500,000 to the program,” the company said.

Additionally, hip-hop artist and New York native A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has joined NYXL as its first creator tapped to develop content series, music projects and other artistic experiences for NYXL’s platforms and social channels, including YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and Twitter, among others. A Boogie will also collaborate with NYXL on traditional film and television projects, as well as custom apparel and merchandise that represent New York and the NYXL lifestyle.

“NYXL is the first organization focused on bringing major esports events to New York, giving an immense audience here what they’re clearly thirsting for,” NYXL CEO James Frey said.

CCO Mitchell Smith added: “Our team is dedicated to building New York’s esports programs, discovering new creators, and creating new content and entertainment that will showcase our home city. We see NYXL and esports as an important step in growing New York’s economy and we are excited to build this sector and create large scale events that bring people from around the world into the City. We are honored to work with Mayor Adams, Commissioner del Castillo and their teams to secure New York City’s rightful place as the global epicenter for gaming and esports.”

According to the New York Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment’s (MOME) recently conducted inaugural NYC Digital Games Industry Economic Impact Study, the growing industry supported 7,600 jobs, more than $2 billion in economic output and $762 million in wages.

This summer, NYXL and its professional Call of Duty League team, The New York Subliners, will bring competitive esports to NYC with an event taking place July in Brooklyn, where teams and fans from across the country will unite to cheer on their favorite players.

“As New York City emerges from the pandemic, we’re laser focused on expanding our new job markets and industries, including digital game development,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “We are thrilled NYXL is making New York City their new home, congratulate them on their relaunch, and hope others follow their lead. Last week, we announced our Blueprint for New York City’s Economic Recovery, and we are going to make certain fast-growing companies like NYXL get the welcome they deserve.”

Founded in 2017, NYXL was the first organization to bring professional esports to New York City, managing four NYC teams and representing “a city-specific ethos to the world through all forms of content and its social channels, live events, and streetwear style,” per the organization.