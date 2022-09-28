42West’s BHI Promotes Gaming Execs Jonah Keel and Briana Richard, Hires Red Bull’s Blake Shuster (EXCLUSIVE)

42West’s BHI has promoted two employees to new leadership roles and hired Red Bull’s head of U.S. communications for gaming, Variety has learned exclusively.

At the Dolphin Entertainment-owned brand, Jonah Keel has been elevated from vice president to senior vice president, while account director Briana Richard has been upped to VP in her division. In addition to these promotions, 42West/BHI co-presidents Dean Bender and Shawna Lynch have brought on Red Blake Shuster as a new VP.

“Since BHI was acquired by Dolphin Entertainment and subsequently merged with 42West in January 2021, the division has experienced high double-digit growth,” Lynch said “We owe a great deal of that success to the leadership skills of Jonah and Briana. They are both client and staff relationship builders that drive the efforts of our best-in-class clients, while simultaneously bringing on new and exciting partners.”

Keel, who has been with BHI for more than five years, works with clients including Warner Bros. Games, Devsisters, Tyler Blevins (Ninja) and Jacksepticeye. Based in Austin, TX, Richard (formerly Rojas) spearheads the division’s entertainment content and consumer products accounts with co-president Lynch, leading initiatives for clients such as Funko, Loungefly, Mattel TV and Rebel Girls.

Per BHI, “With the hiring of Shuster as Vice President, the senior leadership of the gaming practice expands to meet the growth of both traditional video game publishers, as well as several new Web3 accounts representing metaverse, blockchain gaming and NFT experiences.”

Shuster will lead the company’s gaming practice along with Bender and Keel.

“Blake is joining the company at the right time in terms of recent and anticipated growth,” Bender said. “42West/BHI’s gaming practice has deep roots in the ever-evolving world of interactive entertainment and with Blake’s appointment, our teams and clients gain a creative, respected and experienced leader with both agency and in-house experience.”