‘Scream 6’ First Trailer: Ghostface Returns to Terrorize New York City

For five bloody installments, the “Scream” franchise has centered its horrors in the fictional town of Woodsboro, Calif. — until now. In next year’s “Scream 6,” the survivors of Ghostface’s murders hit the streets of New York City, as revealed in the official trailer.

“Scream” veteran Courteney Cox returns, alongside Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding from the 2022 “requel” and fifth “Scream” movie. “Scream 4” star Hayden Panettiere will also be back as Kirby Reed. Newcomers include Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and more.

The one key character missing from “Scream 6” is Neve Campbell, who played franchise star Sidney Prescott. Campbell revealed in June 2022 that she was unhappy with her offer to return for “Scream 6” and declined to appear.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell said in a statement at the time. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

The “Scream” franchise’s origins date back to 1996 with the debut of the first movie, and the slasher series has continued to bust out sequels since. The first four films in the franchise were directed by Wes Craven, but last year’s fifth installment was helmed by directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who returned for the sixth film. Screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who penned 2022’s “Scream,” are also back for the latest movie.

“Scream 6” releases in theaters on March 10, 2023.

Watch the trailer below.