‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller

The trailer for Christopher Nolan’s latest film, “Oppenheimer” has been released by Universal Pictures.

“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.

Cillian Murphy stars as Oppenheimer, marking his first time securing a lead part in one of Nolan’s films. Murphy has been a staple in many of Nolan’s film, previously starring in “Inception,” “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Dunkirk.”

“I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part,” Murphy previously told The Guardian. “Chris will call me up and I’m there.”

The A-list cast includes Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves Jr., Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman, as well as Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D’Arcy and many more.

The film is based on the biographical novel “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2006. In addition to adapting the book for screen, Nolan will operate as director and producer on the project, alongside producers Charles Roven and Emma Thomas. “Oppenheimer” marks Nolan’s first film since 2000’s “Memento” to not be released by Warner Bros., after his and the studio’s relationship ended after the release of “Tenet.”

“Oppenheimer” premieres in theaters on July 21, 2023. Watch the trailer below.