‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is All Grown Up in Holiday Sequel Released Nearly 40 Years Later

Almost 40 years after the release of the original, HBO Max dropped the official trailer for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” heralding the start of the holiday season and the return of original star Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker.

No longer an adorable tween, the trailer shows the 51-year-old actor attempting to reconnect with his inner child and reconcile with the death of his father by returning to Cleveland St. with his new family. With the goal of giving the kids in his hometown the same type of magical Christmas he once had, Ralphie will encounter childhood friends and make new ones to spread holiday cheer. The upcoming release is set in the 1970s, given the 1983 film, “A Christmas Story,” was set in the 1940s.

Other returning actors from the original film include Ian Petrella as Randy, Zack Ward as Scut Farkus, Scott Schwartz as Flick and R.D. Robb as Schwartz. The film marks Petrella’s return to the screen since his performance in the 1983 Christmas classic. New cast members include Erinn Hayes — who will play Ralphie’s wife, Sandy — along with River Drosche and Julianna Layne — who are playing Robbie and Sandy’s kids.

Clay Kaytis (“The Christmas Chronicles,”) is directing the feature, which was executive produced and written by Nick Shenk. The film is being produced through Warner Bros., Legendary and Wild West Picture Show Productions.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” will be separate from the previous “Christmas Story” sequels, such as 1994’s “It Runs in the Family” or the TV musical “A Christmas Story Live!” The original film was considered a failure upon its debut, but has become a beloved holiday favorite over the last few decades.

The film releases on HBO Max on Nov. 17. Watch the trailer below.