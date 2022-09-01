Best Spots to Eat and Drink During the Toronto Festival

Toronto’s lively food and drink scene expands with five new restaurants:

Casa Madera

at the 1 Hotel

Chef Olivier Le Calvez’s menu owes as much to the Mediterranean as to Mexico City. Cocktails can be a show: Smoke, fire, fog and other tableside flourishes make for extraordinary drinks. Oysters Cascara are the favored briny starter, or splurge on the showy seafood tower.

Where: 550 Wellington St. W

Web: thecasamadera.com

D|azur at the

Four Seasons Hotel

At the Four Seasons’ alfresco D|azur, diners can feast on offerings from world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud’s menu of elevated bistro classics. A special TIFF-only lineup of seven film-inspired cocktails includes the After Party: Kahlua, double espresso and Kraken spiced rum topped with whipped cream. Where: 60 Yorkville Ave.

Web: fourseasons.com/toronto

Louix Louis

at the St. Regis

Louix Louis, on the 31st floor of The St. Regis Toronto, is popular locally for its many Instagram attributes, from the glam dining room under a swirling ceiling mural to the bar backdrop loaded with more than 100 premium whiskeys and spirits. Cocktails are picture-perfect and potent. Weekdays, it’s Toronto’s power-­breakfast spot.

Where: 325 Bay St.

Web: louixlouis.com

Skylight at the W

This bustling spot, which opened in July, sports a rooftop bar, restaurant and event space. Triple-height ceilings and a pumping sound system provide atmosphere. Meze plates and strong libations are on the menu. If weather permits, telescoping doors open to brilliant city lights.

Where: 90 Bloor St. E

Web: skylightrooftop.com

Writers Room

at the Park Hyatt

Locals love this room with a view. The clubby 17th-floor Writers Room overlooks the landmark Royal Ontario Museum and features famed authors’ portraits — Margaret Atwood among them — at the entrance. Request the balcony for its unimpeded views of Toronto’s ever-changing skyline. Movie-inspired cocktails include As Sweet, which mixes gin, St. Germain and orange juice; bar bites, like Korean fried chicken served with house-made kimchi, are exceptionally good.

Where: 4 Avenue Road

Web: hyatt.com