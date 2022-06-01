Film and TV Tourism Thrive in Scenic Massachusetts

Think of Massachusetts as Hollywood Northeast. The state’s scenic, urban and historic settings suit all genres and appeal to filmmakers looking for authenticity, from the choppy waters of Martha’s Vineyard, where Bruce the shark terrorized beachgoers in the blockbuster thriller “Jaws,” to downtown Boston’s office buildings, where Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” transformed the streetscapes.

“Film tourism is a happy benefit of productions,” says John Alzapiedi, assistant director of the Massachusetts Film Office. Although the film office does not track film tourism per se, and visitors may not initially consider the Bay state primarily as a film tourism destination — in comparison to production hubs like Los Angeles, New York or London — there are enough popular films and the long-running “Cheers” sitcom to draw attention. The Bull & Finch bar across from the Boston Commons, known universally as the “Cheers” bar because its façade is featured prominently in the sitcom’s opening credits, buzzes today with fans even though the last original episode of “Cheers” aired in 1993.

On Locations Tours’ Boston Movie Mile walking tour ends outside the famed bar with participants encouraged to sing the hit show’s theme. The show forever changed the neighborhood bar’s fortunes: now it’s among 30-plus film/TV locations cited on the tour, which traverses the Boston Public Garden (the “Good Will Hunting” bench near the swan boats is ready for its close-up), Boston Commons (“The Departed” cast played rugby here) and Beacon Hill (“A Civil Action” shot in a storied alley).

Massachusetts’ robust film incentives guarantee more locations will soon be must-see. HBO Max’s “Julia” filmed on the Public Garden’s picturesque bridge; in the Back Bay, the eight-part series made significant use of the Fairmont Copley Plaza’s Oval Ballroom and Presidential Suite. The 110-year old property is a director’s dream because of its high ceilings and gilded public spaces: its Grand Ballroom hosted a major moment in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 “Little Women.” (The film office created a map of film locations for the classic that’s available in several languages.)

“It’s such an iconic hotel that epitomizes Boston,” says Ellen Ryan, regional director of sales & marketing, Fairmont Copley Plaza, of the hotel’s distinctive look and ornate early 20th century interiors. Ryan says guests will bring in a photo from “American Hustle” (Amy Adams and Christian Bale dance under the lobby’s mirrored coffered ceiling) and request a photo of the featured spot in the hotel.

Look for the Copley next in the Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds starrer “Spirited,” and the hotel’s Oak Room bar/restaurant along with Jon Hamm in “Confess, Fletch.”

Top-tier talent including Hamm, Jennifer Lawrence (in Boston for “Don’t Look Up”) and George Clooney (“The Tender Bar” lensed on the nearby North Shore) typically lease private homes when on location for extended periods. However, Boston’s list of luxury hotels with world-class amenities and A-list appeal continues to expand. The 286-room Newbury Boston (across from the Public Garden and on Newbury Street, Zendaya’s go-to shopping street while filming “Challengers”) is outfitted with a remarkable contemporary art collection and has the city’s hottest and most stylish restaurant, Contessa from Major Food Group, on its view-rich, weatherproof rooftop. Serenely decorated corner suites have ultimate Boston views of classic brownstones and the Common.

The 215-room Four Seasons Dalton, located within an oval-shaped, 61-story tower, has an equally curvy indoor pool and is home to the buzzy Japanese restaurant, Zuma. The Langham Boston recently emerged from a two-year renovation and is the only hotel with a private screening room: the plush, eight-seat Cinema Suite.

Will the summer bring film tourists to Gloucester for Oscar best picture winner “CODA’s” seaside settings?

Visitors reliably seek out “Jaws” locations on Martha’s Vineyard. Events are already in the works for its 50th annivesary in 2025. “It will be a big thing on the island,” says Carolina Cooney, exec director of Martha’s Vineyard’s Chamber of Commerce. “The film has had a lasting influence on the island and tourism.”