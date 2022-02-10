Joey King on Crying While Shooting ‘The In Between’ and Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Advice

Joey King tries not to take her work home, especially when she has to shoot tearful and intense emotional scenes like she had to often do for “The In Between.”

In the new Paramount Plus drama, King plays a high school senior who is visited by the ghost of her boyfriend (Kyle Allen) after he’s killed in a tragic accident.

“It takes a lot of building up and it takes a lot of emotional drainage, and by the end of a day, where I have a big crying scene or more than one, I am wiped out and I just need a plate of nachos or something gross,” King tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “Something that’s very bad for me. I need it.”

She says that after she and Allen grew close during the production, it got harder not to let her emotions get the best of her. “A lot of the stuff we shot, where I was like really upset and emotionally distraught, I was just picturing my friend, Kyle, in these awful scenarios. It just broke my heart,” she says. “I don’t want to give anything away, but towards the end of the movie, when we were shooting those scenes, I was crying so much that when they would say, ‘Cut,’ I couldn’t stop crying because I was like so deeply in that mind space and that scene.”

King likens “The In Between” to another certain supernatural love story starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. “It’s a modern-day ‘Ghost’ and YA love story. It is very reminiscent of the movie ‘Ghost,’” she says. “But like Kyle said, ‘There is no pottery scene in our movie, but there are scenes that are on par, if not better.’”

Later this year, King will be seen starring in Hulu’s “The Princess,” an action adventure fairytale pic. “I can’t wait for there to be a trailer for this movie because it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she says. “I pushed myself physically to limits I never knew were possible. I would be fighting sometimes for eight to 10 hours a day. I fell in love with action.” What’s more, she did most of her fight and stunt training with one arm in a cast after having surgery to remove a cyst from her wrist.

King also shot David Leitch’s action assassin movie “Bullet Train,” opposite Brad Pitt, during the pandemic. “I’ve been in this industry for 18 years, but this project made me feel like … I grew up in Los Angeles, [but] I felt like I had just moved here because I was like, ‘Wow, this is the epitome of Hollywood. I’m working with David Leitch on an action movie, shot at the Sony lot, about assassins, with Brad Pitt, and I can see the Hollywood sign on my way to work,” she recalls.

She admits to feeling like a “fish out of water,” but she says Pitt and Leitch assured her she was in the right place: “They were like, ‘No, you are totally capable of being here and we want you here and you’re great. And I’m like, ‘Me? Are you sure?’ It was amazing because, along with feeling overwhelmed and excited and nervous about it, I just had the greatest people say, ‘No, you belong here.’”

