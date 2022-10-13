Mike Schank, Subject of Documentary ‘American Movie’ and Musician, Dies at 56

Mike Schank, guitarist, actor, friend and beloved subject of the 1999 documentary “American Movie,” died on Thursday morning, according to the Milwaukee Record. He was 56.

The exceedingly gifted screamer was a highlight from the cult classic directed by Chris Smith.

The film followed Wisconsin director Mark Borchardt as he attempted to film his fraught horror movie “Coven.” With a crew made up of friends and family members, just about every part of the production process fell apart, except for Schank, who was always there for his friend. Schank appeared as an extra, assistant, edit bay buddy and epic storyteller.

Schank was also a guitarist and even recorded music for the soundtrack to the documentary. Besides acting in “Coven,” he would also appear in the 2001 film “Storytelling,” the 2014 pic “Hamlet A.D.D.” and cameo as himself on an episode of “Family Guy.”

“American Movie” won the grand jury prize for documentary at the 1999 Sundance Film Festival. Schank and Borchardt both returned to the fest in 2002.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel spoke with Schank’s friend Jackie Bogenberger, who announced his death on social media. “He was just always there, every single day,” Bogenberger said. She also revealed that Schank was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Online, friends and fans paid their respects to Schank.

“Stay strong forever, Mike…” childhood friend and “Coven” director Borchardt tweeted.

Mark Duplass wrote, “RIP Mike Schank. Watch him in ‘American Movie’ and learn how to be a good friend.”

RIP Mike Schank. Watch him in AMERICAN MOVIE and learn how to be a good friend. pic.twitter.com/6AIgStzOBz — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) October 13, 2022

Elijah Wood quote tweeted Duplass’ statement and added “what a legend.”

what a legend. mike schank forever https://t.co/m3TbTuz4Z5 — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 13, 2022

“Baby Driver” and “Shaun of the Dead” director Edgar Wright shared a story about Schank. “RIP Mike Schank, the sweet funny soul at the heart of the extraordinary doc ‘American Movie.’ Me, Simon & Nick were obsessed with it and since they included Mike’s home number on the DVD extras, we called him from London one night. If you’ve never seen it, please do immediately.”