Zazie Beetz Eyes a Return to ‘Joker 2’

Zazie Beetz is being eyed to return to the upcoming “Joker” sequel “Folie à Deux,” Variety has confirmed.

Beetz appeared in the original 2019 “Joker” as Sophie Dumond, a single mother and the neighbor of Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck. How Beetz could reprise her role is an open question: Although the film depicted Arthur entering into a romantic relationship with Sophie, it’s revealed that the majority of their scenes together were a delusion from Arthur’s imagination. The film left Sophie’s fate ambiguous, with Arthur leaving her apartment after realizing they weren’t truly in a relationship, so it’s possible Beetz could appear as a fantasy rather than a real human being.

Should she return, Beetz would re-team with Phoenix and original “Joker” director Todd Phillips, who is co-writing the script with Scott Silver. Lady Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn, the Joker’s longtime comic book love interest and criminal accomplice. Shooting should start in December, with a release date set for Oct. 4, 2024 — five years to the day that the original film first opened.

The news of Beetz’s return to the part comes in the middle of a busy year for the actor, who was most recently seen in the David Leitch action flick “Bullet Train” alongside Brad Pitt, Joey King, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny. In addition, her and “Bullet Train” co-star Brian Tyree Henry appeared in Season 3 of “Atlanta,” which premiered on FX this March, and will return for its fourth and final season this September. Other upcoming projects for the actor include Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series “Invincible” and an episode of the Netflix anthology series “Black Mirror.”

For more information on “Joker: Folie à Deux,” check out Variety‘s running list of everything we know about the highly anticipated sequel.

Deadline was the first to report the prospect of Beetz returning to the film.