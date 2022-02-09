‘Rebel Moon’ First Look: Zack Snyder Debuts Concept Art From His ‘Star Wars’-Inspired Netflix Epic

Zack Snyder’s science-fiction epic “Rebel Moon” has announced its full cast. Joining Sofia Boutella in Snyder’s next Netflix-backed tentpole are Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang. Fisher previously worked with Snyder on “Justice League,” where he starred as Cyborg. “Rebel Moon” will also reunite Snyder with Malone after their work together on “Sucker Punch.” To mark the casting announcement, Snyder shared first look concept art from the movie on social media.

“Rebel Moon” is described as a grand fantasy adventure. The script, which Snyder co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, follows an enigmatic young woman who is given the responsibility by a peaceful colony on the outskirts of the galaxy to find warriors who can fend off an impending invasion by the despotic Regent Balisarius.

As reported by Variety last year, Snyder first developed the project as a pitch for the “Star Wars” universe that pre-dated Disney’s 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm; he began refashioning it into an original property while working on Netflix’s “Army of the Dead.” The aim is to build out “Rebel Moon” as a franchise in the same way Snyder’s already expanded “Army of the Dead” with a prequel film and an anime series.

Snyder and his producing partner and wife Deborah Snyder are producing “Rebel Moon” with Wesley Coller through their company The Stone Quarry, along with Eric Newman through his Grand Electric banner. Sarah Bowen, also with Grand Electric, will executive produce. Snyder has said himself the project in inspired by his love for “Star Wars” and Akira Kurosawa movies.

Production on “Rebel Moon” begins this year. Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the movie. Check out first look concept art in the images below.

simply mesmerized by the new concept art from Zack Snyder’s REBEL MOON, a new sci-fi adventure film coming to Netflix pic.twitter.com/wIHuKgZ7Ck — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 9, 2022