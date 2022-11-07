Zac Efron Bulks Up to the Extreme in A24’s Wrestling Drama ‘The Iron Claw’ First Look

The first look at A24’s upcoming wrestling drama “The Iron Claw” has been revealed, showcasing Zac Efron’s bulked-up physique as the Golden Warrior, aka Kevin Von Erich. “The Iron Claw” is a biographical film about the wrestling dynasty that was the Von Erich family, and co-stars “The Bear” leading man Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich and “Beach Rats” actor Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich.

In the first look, Efron’s muscular build is highlighted as he is seen mid-air, stunning his opponent with a striking kick move. Efron recently attracted social media attention when on-set photos revealed his bowl-cut hairdo, matching the style and era of the real Von Erich. Though Von Erich isn’t involved much with the upcoming film, he recently gave some high praise to Efron through TMZ, telling them: “I didn’t ever look that good. He looked great though, he must be working really hard.”

Additional cast for “The Iron Claw,” which is currently in production, includes Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James. The film is directed and written by filmmaker Sean Durkin, who is best known for his 2011 film “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” with Elizabeth Olsen playing the lead role. A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the film with producers for A24 including Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman. The film was developed by House Productions with support from Access Entertainment and BBC Films.

“The Iron Claw” is tentatively set for a 2023 theatrical release. Check out the first look image below.