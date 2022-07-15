‘You Won’t Be Alone’ Wins Bucheon Prize at BiFan Festival

The Goran Stolevski-directed horror-drama “You Won’t Be Alone,” was Thursday named the best film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Korea’s leading genre film event.

The Australia-U.K.-Serbia co-production is set in Macedonia and stars Noomi Rapace in a 19th century tale about a young girl who is transformed into a witch. It premiered at the Sundance festival in January and recently played in Sydney. At the Palm Springs festival, Stolevski won the ‘directors to watch’ prize.

His next feature, “Of An Age,” about a whirlwind gay romance, is already completed and is set as the opening film of next month’s Melbourne Film Festival.

The BiFan jury heaped praise on “You Won’t Be Alone.” “It is a phenomenal attempt to interpret the fundamentals of humanity through the means of genre cinema by using alienated and isolated human creatures borrowed from folk tales, added up with mystery. This masterpiece stands out through excellent directing and a clever approach evoking empathy from the abyss of human psychology,” the jurors said.

“Body Parts,” a five-unit anthology film won the Korean Fantastic Features section. Its five horror stories are intended to stand alone as short films while also connecting with each other and can be watched as a feature movie.

The festival continues through to Sunday and will close with Jung Bum-shik’s “new Normal.”

Bucheon Choice Prizewinners: Features

Best of Bucheon (Cash prize of KRW20 million)

“You Won’t Be Alone” dir. Goran Stolevski

Best Director Choice (KRW5 million)

Christian Tafdrup for “Speak No Evil”

Special Mention: Michelle Garza Cervera for “Huesera”

Jury’s Choice (KRW5 million)

“Vesper,” dirs. Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper.

Audience Award

“Sissy,” dirs. Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes.

Méliès International Festivals Federation Award for Best Asian Film

“Midnight Maiden War,” dir. Ninomiya Ken

NETPAC Award

“Office Royale” dir. Seki Kazuaki

Korean Fantastic: Features

Korean Fantastic Film (KRW20 million)

“Body Parts,” dirs. Choe Wonkyung, Jeon Byeong Deok, Lee Gwang Jin, G’sam Kim Jang Mi, Seo Wally.

Korean Fantastic Best Director (KRW5 million)

Park Syeyoung for “The Fifth Thoracic Vertebrae”

Korean Fantastic Actors (2 joint winners)

1) Jung Ryeo-won in “The Woman in the White Car”

2) Seo Hyeon-woo in “Thunderbird”

Special Mention: Oh Dong-min in “Next Door”

Nonghyup Distribution Award (2 joint winners, receiving KRW10 million each)

1) “The Fifth Thoracic Vertebrae,” dir. Park Syeyoung

2) “Next Door” dir. Yeom Ji-ho

Korean Fantastic Audience Award

“The Fifth Thoracic Vertebrae,” dir. Park Syeyoung

Watcha’s Pick for Features (2 joint winners, receiving KRW5 million each)

1) “The Woman in the White Car,” dir. Christine Ko

2) “Thunderbird,” dir. Lee Jaewon

Odd Family Award

“Pororo Movie – Dragon Castle Adventure,” by Kang Seunghun and Yun Jea Wan