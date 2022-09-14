Sony Pictures Classics Buys Yogi Berra Documentary ‘It Ain’t Over’

Sony Pictures Classics has landed worldwide rights to “It Ain’t Over,” a documentary about baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra.

Sean Mullin directed the doc, which premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The specialty studio has yet to detail any release plans for the movie.

Described as “an intimate portrait of a misunderstood American icon, “It Ain’t Over” illustrates the life and career of Berra, a sports legend whose accomplishments on the baseball diamond were often overshadowed by his off-the-field persona. Berra, considered one of the best catchers in baseball history, won 10 World Series championships during his 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, 18 of which were with the New York Yankees. He also became known for Yogi-isms, like “It ain’t over ’til it’s over” and “It’s déjà vu all over again.”

In the documentary, his granddaughter Lindsay Berra tells his story along with his sons, former Yankee teammates, writers, broadcasters and admirers. It includes interviews with Joe Torre, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, Bob Costas, Vin Scully and Billy Crystal, among others.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Berra family for entrusting me and my team with Yogi’s legacy. This film has been a true passion project for everyone involved — and we could not have imagined a better home than Sony Pictures Classics,” said Mullin.

Sony Pictures Classics added, “Inspiring and warmly humorous, Sean Mullin’s ‘It Ain’t Over’ is a sports movie unlike any other, the full rich story of Yogi Berra, one of pro baseball’s great figures, a true original. We are excited to bring this movie to audiences all over the world.”

Producers were Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, Peter Sobiloff and Mike Sobiloff with Vanishing Angle and Off Media.

The deal was negotiated by Cinetic Media.