Emerald Fennell, Jack Thorne Honored at Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards

“Promising Young Woman” scribe Emerald Fennell and “His Dark Materials” scribe Jack Thorne were among those honored at the 29th Writers’ Guild of Great Britain awards on Monday night.

The ceremony, which was hosted by WGGB president Sandi Toksvig in London, handed out awards in 16 categories including film, television, radio, theatre, comedy, books, and videogames.

Awards covered the past two years of work, after the 2021 ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Which is why Fennell won a prize for first screenplay for “Promising Young Woman” while Thorne picked up the award for outstanding contribution to writing.

Also walking away with gongs were Chinonyerem Odimba for best musical theater bookwriting for “Black Love,” Russell T. Davies for best long form TV drama for “It’s a Sin” and Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci for best screenplay for “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

“I think all writers would say that being given something from other writers is the greatest honour,” Thorne said of his award. “I’m very proud to be a member of the Writers’ Guild, and I’m delighted that they have decided to give me this. I don’t think I’ve really contributed anything much in this strange career, and writing is a really strange job, but I’m grateful, and slightly anxious, to now have this award to live up to.”

Toksvig said: “It’s been a complete joy to host this year’s Writers’ Guild Awards and to be among such incredible writing talent from all areas of our industry We couldn’t hold the awards last year, so it has been even more special to be able to celebrate these wonderful people tonight. They have kept us entertained and allowed us to escape into the marvellous stories and worlds they have created for us, which we have needed more than ever after another challenging year. Congratulations to all of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards 2022 winners – you are simply magnificent!”

During the ceremony members of the WGGB also paid tribute to members who have died over the past two years, including screenwriters Adele Rose (“Coronation Street”) and Ronald Harwood (“The Pianist”) among others.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Contribution to Writing – Jack Thorne

Best Online Comedy – “Remember Getting the Period Talk at School #Menopause” by Hannah George, Taylor Glenn and Catie Wilkins

Best Long Running TV Series – “River City,” Series 21, Episode 28 by Jillian Mannion

Best Writing in a Video Game – “Overboard!” by Jon Ingold

Best Children’s TV Episode – “My Mum Tracy Beaker: I want my Mum back” by Emma Reeves

Best Radio Comedy – “Olga Koch: Fight” by Olga Koch and Charlie Dinkin

Best Long Form TV Drama – “It’s A Sin” by Russell T Davies

Best First Novel – “A Strange and Brilliant Light” by Eli Lee

Best First Screenplay – “Promising Young Woman” by Emerald Fennell

Best Radio Drama – “The Half Widow” by Avin Shah

Best Play for Young Audiences – “Whatever Happened to the Jaggy Nettles?” by Martin Travers

Best Play – “The Syrian Baker” by Kevin Dyer

Best Screenplay – “The Personal History of David Copperfield” by Simon Blackwell and Armando Iannucci

Best TV Situation Comedy – “Feel Good” by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson

Best Short Form TV Drama – “Elizabeth is Missing” by Andrea Gibb

Best Musical Theater Bookwriting – “Black Love” by Chinonyerem Odimba