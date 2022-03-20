‘CODA,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Succession’ Early Winners at Writers Guild Awards (Updating Live)

The Writers Guild Awards, one of the final stops on this year’s awards cycle, were announced on Sunday. The WGA West-WGA East joint virtual ceremony, hosted by Ashley Nicole Black, started at 4 p.m. PT.

The nominations honor outstanding achievement for writing in film, television and new media in 2021.

On the film side, original screenplay nominees are “Being the Ricardos,” “Don’t Look Up,” “The French Dispatch,” “King Richard” and “Licorice Pizza.” The adapted screenplay nominees are “CODA,” “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “West Side Story,” with “CODA” winning the award. (Several Oscar nominees for adapted and original screenplay — “Belfast,” “Drive My Car,” “The Lost Daughter,” “The Power of the Dog” and “The Worst Person in the World” — were ineligible for the WGA Awards.)

Among the TV nominations, “Only Murders in the Building” led the WGA tally with three nods — while “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Loki,” “The Morning Show,” “Succession,” “Yellowjackets,” “Hacks,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons” received two nominations each. HBO led all networks with nine nominations — and the tally jumps to 12 nods when including HBO Max.

In addition to the WGA categories, Seth Meyers will present late-night host and comedian Dick Cavett with WGAE’s 2022 Evelyn F. Burkey Award, bestowed upon “someone who has brought honor and dignity to writers.” And Colman Domingo will present filmmaker Barry Jenkins with WGAW’s 2022 Paul Selvin Award, given to “to the member or members whose script best embodies the spirit of the constitutional and civil rights and liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere,” for Jenkins’ script for “The Underground Railroad” episode “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter.”

Awards presenters include Ariana DeBose, Pamela Adlon, Diedrich Bader, Vanessa Bayer, Nicholas Braun, Chris Hayes, Alanna Ubach, Kel Mitchell and Paul Reiser.

Hugh Fink serves as executive producer for the 2022 Writers Guild Awards. The ceremony is co-produced by Joselyn Allen and Kelly Brock. Head writers are Ann Cohen and Joe O’Brien — with additional writers including Timothy Cooper, Bonnie Datt, Hugh Fink, Don Hooper, Danielle Koenig, Ed Lee and Bill Scheft. Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker are host writers.

See the full list of winners below, updating live.

Feature Film Awards

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios) – Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by David Sirota

“The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun” (Searchlight Pictures) – Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman

“King Richard” (Warner Bros) – Screenplay by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: “CODA” (Apple Original Films) – Siân Heder

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix) – Steven Levenson

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Screenplay by Tony Kushner

Documentary Screenplay

“Becoming Cousteau” (National Geographic) – Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic

WINNER: “Exposing Muybridge” (Inside Out Media) – Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

“Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres” (StudioLA.TV) – Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV

Television Awards

Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” written by Yahlin Chang, Nina Fiore, Dorothy Fortenberry, Jacey Heldrich, John Herrera, Bruce Miller, Aly Monroe, Kira Snyder, Eric Tuchman; Hulu

“Loki,” written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney Plus

“The Morning Show,” written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano; Apple TV Plus

WINNER: “Succession,” written by Jesse Armstrong, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Francesca Gardiner, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO

“Yellowjackets,” written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” written by Larry David, Steve Leff, Carol Leifer, Jeff Schaffer, Nathaniel Stein; HBO

WINNER: “Hacks,” written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO Max

“Only Murders in the Building,” written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

“Ted Lasso,” written by Jane Becker, Ashley Nicole Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV Plus

“What We Do in the Shadows,” written by Jake Bender, Jemaine Clement, Zach Dunn, Shana Gohd, Sam Johnson, Chris Marcil, William Meny, Sarah Naftalis, Stefani Robinson, Marika Sawyer, Paul Simms, Lauren Wells; FX Networks

New Series

“Hacks,” written by Lucia Aniello, Joanna Calo, Jessica Chaffin, Paul W. Downs, Cole Escola, Janis E. Hirsch, Ariel Karlin, Katherine Kearns, Andrew Law, Joe Mande, Pat Regan, Samantha Riley, Michael H. Schur, Jen Statsky; HBO Max

“Loki,” written by Bisha K. Ali, Elissa Karasik, Eric Martin, Michael Waldron; Disney Plus

“Only Murders in the Building,” written by Thembi Banks, Matteo Borghese, Rachel Burger, Kirker Butler, Madeleine George, John Hoffman, Stephen Markley, Steve Martin, Kristin Newman, Ben Philippe, Kim Rosenstock, Ben Smith, Rob Turbovsky; Hulu

“Reservation Dogs,” written by Tazbah Rose Chavez, Sydney Freeland, Sterlin Harjo, Migizi Pensoneau, Tommy Pico, Taika Waititi, Bobby Wilson; FX Networks

“Yellowjackets,” written by Cameron Brent Johnson, Katherine Kearns, Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Liz Phang, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, Chantelle M. Wells; Showtime

Original Long Form

“American Horror Story: Double Feature,” written by Brad Falchuk, Manny Coto, Ryan Murphy, Kristen Reidel, Reilly Smith; FX Networks

WINNER: “Mare of Easttown,” written by Brad Ingelsby; HBO

“Midnight Mass,” written by James Flanagan, Mike Flanagan, Elan Gale, Jeff Howard, Dani Parker; Netflix

“Them: Covenant,” written by Christina Ham, Little Marvin, David Matthews, Dominic Orlando, Seth Zvi Rosenfeld, Francine Volpe; Prime Video

“The White Lotus,” written by Mike White; HBO

Adapted Long Form

“Halston,” written by Ian Brennan, Ted Malawer, Ryan Murphy, Tim Pinckney, Sharr White, Kristina Woo, Based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines; Netflix

“Impeachment: American Crime Story,” written by Flora Birnbaum, Sarah Burgess, Halley Feiffer, Daniel Pearle, Based on the book A Vast Conspiracy by Jeffrey Toobin; FX Networks

WINNER: “Maid,” written by Bekah Brunstetter, Marcus Gardley, Michelle Denise Jackson, Colin McKenna, Molly Smith Metzler, Inspired by the book by Stephanie Land; Netflix

“The Underground Railroad,” written by Jihan Crowther, Allison Davis, Jacqueline Hoyt, Barry Jenkins, Nathan C. Parker, Adrienne Rush, Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead; Prime Video

“WandaVision,” written by Peter Cameron, Mackenzie Dohr, Laura Donney, Bobak Esfarjani, Chuck Hayward, Megan McDonnell, Jac Schaeffer, Cameron Squires, Based on the Marvel Comics; Disney Plus

Adapted Short Form New Media

“Calls,” written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues; Apple TV Plus

WINNER: “Debunking Borat,” written by Robyn Adams, Paul Hogan, Jack Youngelson; Prime Video

“The Expanse: One Ship,” written by Wes Chatham, Julianna Damewood, Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, Glenton Richards; Prime Video

Animation

“An Incon-Wheelie-ent Truth” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Dan Fybel; Fox

“Loft in Bedslation” (Bob’s Burgers), written by Jameel Saleem, Fox

“Must Love Dogs” (Family Guy), written by Daniel Peck; Fox

WINNER: “Planteau” (Tuca & Bertie), written by Lisa Hanawalt; Cartoon Network

“Portrait of a Lackey on Fire” (The Simpsons), written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik; Fox

“The Star of the Backstage” (The Simpsons), written by Elisabeth Kiernen Averick; Fox

Episodic Drama

“1883” (1883), written by Taylor Sheridan; Paramount Plus

“Birth Mother” (This Is Us), written by Eboni Freeman & Kay Oyegun; NBC

“La Amara Vita” (The Morning Show), written by Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy; Apple TV Plus

“The New Normal” (New Amsterdam), written by David Schulner; NBC

WINNER: “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (Succession), written by Tony Roche & Susan Soon He Stanton; HBO

“Testimony” (The Handmaid’s Tale), written by Kira Snyder; Hulu

Episodic Comedy

“All Sales Final” (Superstore), teleplay by Jonathan Green & Gabe Miller, story by Justin Spitzer; NBC

WINNER: “Alone At Last” (The Great), written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

“Enlightened Dave” (Dave), written by Luvh Rakhe & Lee Sung Jin; FX Networks

“Episode One: True Crime” (Only Murders in the Building), written by Steve Martin & John Hoffman; Hulu

“F*ckin’ Rez Dogs” (Pilot) (Reservation Dogs), written by Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi; FX Networks

“Pilot” (The Wonder Years), written by Saladin K. Patterson; ABC

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Conan,” Head Writer: Matt O’Brien; Writers: Jose Arroyo, Glenn Boozan, Daniel Cronin, Andres du Bouchet, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Todd Levin, Levi MacDougall, Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, Frank Smiley, Mike Sweeney; TBS

“Desus & Mero,” Writers: Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Robert A. McRae, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Writers: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO

“The Problem with Jon Stewart,” Head Writer: Chelsea Devantez; Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson; Apple TV Plus

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“How To with John Wilson,” written by: Alice Gregory, Michael Koman, Conner O’Malley, Susan Orlean, John Wilson; HBO

WINNER: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” Writers: Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix

“Pause with Sam Jay,” Writers: Emmy Blotnick, Ryan Donahue, Zack Fox, Megan Gailey, Robin M. Henry, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight; HBO

“Saturday Night Live,” Head Writer: Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Colin Jost, Kent Sublette; Senior Writer: Bryan Tucker; Weekend Update Head Writer: Pete Schultz; Weekend Update Writers: Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach; Supervising Writers: Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Streeter Seidell; Writers: James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Mike DiCenzo, Billy Domineau, Alex English, John Higgins, Steve Higgins, Martin Herlihy, Vannessa Jackson, Sam Jay, Erik Kenward, Tesha Kondrat, Dan Licata, Lorne Michaels, Ben Marshall, Jake Nordwind, Jasmine Pierce, Gary Richardson, Ben Silva, Emily Spivey, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim; NBC

“That Damn Michael Che,” Head Writer: Michael Che; Writing Supervised by: Gary Richardson; Writers: Rosebud Baker, Reggie Conquest, Godfrey Danchimah Jr., Calise Hawkins, Kevin Iso, Sam Jay, Matt Richards, Wil Sylvince; HBO Max

Comedy/Variety Specials

“43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors,” written by Dave Boone; CBS

“Drew Michael: Red Blue Green,” written by Drew Michael; HBO

WINNER: “Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns,” Head Writers: Kristen Bartlett, Mike Drucker; Writers: Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Miles Kahn, Chris Thompson, Holly Walker, Alison Zeidman; Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Sahar Rizvi Special Material by Michael Rhoa; TBS

“The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!,” written by Dave Boone; Special Material by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Daniel J. Watts, Scott Wittman; Opening Number by Amber Ruffin, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman; CBS

“Yearly Departed,” Head Writer: Bess Kalb; Writers: Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard; Prime Video

Quiz and Audience Participation

WINNER: “Baking It,” Writers: Neil Casey, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino, Niccole Thurman; Peacock

“Capital One College Bowl,” Head Writer: Scott Saltzburg; Writers: Rosemarie DiSalvo, Ryan Hopak, Jon Macks, Karissa Noel, Todd Sachs, Doug Shaffer, Grant Taylor, Bennett Webber; NBC

“The Chase,” Head Writer: David Levinson Wilk; Writers: Erik Agard, Eliza Bayne, Kyle Beakley, Megan Broussard, Robert King, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut; ABC

“Jeopardy!,” Writers: Michael Davies, John Duarte, Mark Gaberman, Debbie Griffin, Michele Loud, Robert McClenaghan, Jim Rhine, Mike Richards, Billy Wisse; Syndicated

Daytime Drama

“General Hospital,” Head Writers: Chris Van Etten, Dan O’Connor; Associate Head Writer: Anna T. Cascio; Writers: Barbara Bloom, Suzanne Flynn, Charlotte Gibson, Lucky Gold, Kate Hall, Elizabeth Korte, Shannon Peace, David Rupel, Lisa Seidman, Scott Sickles; ABC

“The Young and the Restless,” Head Writer: Amanda L. Beall; Writers: Susan Banks, Jeff Beldner, Sara A. Bibel, Brent Boyd, Susan Dansby, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Marin Gazzaniga, Lynn Martin, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS

WINNER: “Days of Our Lives,” Head Writer: Ron Carlivati; Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials

“A Big Favor for Grampy/A Fair Way to Bounce” (Donkey Hodie), written by Adam Rudman & David Rudman, Joey Mazzarino; PBS KIDS/pbskids.org

“Park Ranger Percy / Lizard Lizzy” (Helpsters) written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Connor White, Liz Hara; Apple TV Plus

“Rice” (Waffles + Mochi), written by Lyric Lewis; Netflix

WINNER: “The Tale of the Midnight Magic” (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), written by JT Billings, Alex Ebel; Nickelodeon

“Which Witch?” (Just Beyond), written by Mitali Jahagirdar; Disney Plus

Documentary

Documentary Script — Current Events

“The Healthcare Divide” (Frontline), written by Rick Young; PBS

“The Jihadist” (Frontline), written by Martin Smith & Marcela Gaviria; PBS

Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events

“A Writer” (Hemingway), Written by Geoffrey C. Ward; PBS

“Citizen” (Amend: The Fight for America), written by Sasha Stewart and Robe Imbriano; Netflix

“Citizen Hearst, Part One” (American Experience), written by Gene Tempest; PBS

“Round One” (Muhammad Ali), written by David McMahon & Sarah Burns; PBS

News

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“Against All Enemies” (60 Minutes), written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

“Democracy Lost” (60 Minutes), written by Oriana Zill de Granados, Sharyn Alfonsi; CBS News

WINNER: “The Unequal Recession” (60 Minutes), written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“The Fall of Kandahar” (Vice News Tonight), written by Amel Guettatfi, Ben C. Solomon; Vice News

WINNER: “Handcuffed to the Truth” (60 Minutes) Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

“Unpacking How Child Welfare and Foster Care Fails Black Children” (Unpack That), written by Joel Kahn, Felice León; The Root

“The Unstudied Link Between the COVID Vaccine and Periods” (Vice News Tonight), written by Caitlin Bladt; Vice News

“Woman in Motion: Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols and The Transformation of NASA” (CBS Sunday Morning), written by Daniel Elias, Michelle Miller; CBS

Digital News

“An Oral History of the Longest-Ever Broadway Shutdown,” written by Madeline Ducharme; Slate.com

“Knives Out: Why ‘Hacks’ Works,” Written by Katie Baker; TheRinger.com

WINNER: “Men’s Rights Asians” Think This Is Their Moment,” written by Aaron Mak; Slate.com

“We Get to Hear Them Training to Kill Us,” written by Christina Cauterucci; Slate.com

“What if the Unorthodox Arizona Audit Declares Trump Won?” written by Jeremy Stahl; Slate.com

Radio

Radio/Audio Documentary

WINNER: “One Year: 1977 ‘The Miracle Cure’” written by Evan Chung; Slate Podcast

“Our Year” (What Next), written by Mary Harris; Slate Podcast

“That Seattle Muzak Sound” (Decoder Ring), written by Benjamin Frisch; Slate Podcast

“Who Killed the Segway?” (Decoder Ring), written by Dan Kois, Slate Podcast

Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

“Silence the Mics: Tributes to Some Famous Broadcasters,” written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio

WINNER: “Surfside Condo Collapse” (CBS World News Roundup Late Edition), written by Kathleen M. Biggins; CBS News Radio

“World News This Week – Week of August 16, 2021,” written by Robert Hawley; ABC Audio

“World News This Week – Week of January 8, 2021,” written by Joy Piazza; ABC Audio

“World News This Week – Week of September 3, 2021,” written by Joan B. Harris; ABC Audio

Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature or Commentary

WINNER: “The Tasmanian Devil Tattoo” (Decoder Ring), written by Benjamin Frisch; Slate Podcast

“When the Culture War Comes for Your Job” (What Next), written by Mary Harris; Slate Podcast

Promotional Writing

On-Air Promotion