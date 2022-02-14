DC’s ‘Wonder Twins’ Movie for HBO Max to Be Written and Directed By ‘Black Adam’s’ Adam Sztykiel

DC’s “Wonder Twins” are getting the feature film treatment, with a new live-action movie in the works for HBO Max.

Warner Bros has hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson, to write and direct the movie, based on the DC characters. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will produce the project.

“Wonder Twins” follows a pair of alien siblings named Zan and Jayna, who hail from the planet Exxor, and have a pet space monkey named Gleek. First seen in the 1977 animated TV series “All-New Super Friends Hour,” Jayna has the ability to shape-shift into animals, while Zan can shape-shift into water constructs. The super-siblings powers are activated by touching rings, as they use their catchphrase, “Wonder Twin power, activate!”

News of the “Wonder Twins” project continues Warner Bros.’ longterm relationship with Sztykiel, who has written projects for the studio including “Due Date,” “Project X,” “Spy Guys,” “We’re the Millers.” Sztykiel also served as a writer and producer on “Scoob!” for Warner Animation Group. Most recently, the scribe re-teamed with Johnson for “Black Adam,” following their collaboration on 2018’s “Rampage.” The DC tentpole movie hits theaters on July 29.

Sztykiel is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and MFW.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report news of the “Wonder Twins” movie.

More to come…