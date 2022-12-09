Directors of ‘Woman King,‘ ‘She Said’ and More Detail How Gender, Personal Experiences Impacted Storytelling

Setting out with an assignment to interview five women directors who are also awards season contenders meant beginning with emails to everyone’s publicists. The very first response came with a bite: “Why just ‘female’ directors? She’s just a filmmaker.”

And then there were four.

Indeed, why aren’t they filmmakers first and foremost? It was a question to ponder throughout screenings and interview prep. In the same vein as the colorblind teachings of the ’80s and ’90s, which are now widely criticized for not taking a full-person experience into account, it seems that stripping the gender from these filmmakers also detracts from their art.

Gender (and race and so many other factors) certainly shape everyone in ways large and small, regardless of where one falls on the spectrum. The experiences of these filmmakers speaks directly to why and how they create art; it’s no different than if the article was about men who also happened to direct. It’s a matter of acknowledging that filmmakers experience the world through a particular prism and no two rainbow refractions are ever the same.

“[Gender] affected why I even took the job in the first place,” says “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” director Kasi Lemmons of the upcoming biopic about Whitney Houston. “It’s part of the lens through which I view the world. It’s my identity.”

It’s a sentiment oft-echoed by all the directors, including Gina Prince-Bythewood, who brought “The Woman King” to life. “Talent has no gender so I start there, but absolutely my Black female lens is everything for this film: where I chose to put it, what I chose to highlight, how I approached the action, how I approached the world building [and] how I approached performances,” she says.

Prince-Bythewood’s film is set in the early 1800s and stars Viola Davis as leader of the Agojie, a unit of warriors who defended the African kingdom of Dahomey. Oh, is the gender important? They were an all-female warrior unit.

Davis, alongside her producer husband, Julius Tennon, producer Cathy Schulman and writer-producer Maria Bello, spent years working to get every element in line to bring their project to the big screen. In Prince-Bythewood’s pitch meeting with the producers, the accomplished and seasoned director found herself crying.

“[It] was a shock to me, but what this film has absolutely taught me is that there’s a power in vulnerability,” she says. “And it was the thing that connected Viola and I. The fact that she felt I was able to show vulnerability in such a moment [showed] she could trust me as a director.”

That moment became a bond; the human element so frequently obliterated on the business end of moviemaking became its foundation. “My mindset as a director is I should never ask an actor to do something I’m not willing to do, and I always apply that to [the physical stunts], but I had never actually connected it to the vulnerability part,” Prince-Bythewood says.

Directors, alongside camera operators, are the first audiences for their own projects. How can they hope to evoke emotion on one side of the camera if they can’t feel it on the other?

Carey Mulligan and director Maria Schrader on the set of “ She Said JoJo Whilden/Universal Pictures

“She Said,” a film about the journalistic efforts behind the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuses story, was directed by Maria Schrader. “Yes, [I am] crying behind the monitor when I’m emotionally involved,” says the German helmer. “And that’s a good thing.”

The very subject matter resonates with her and so many others. The script’s unequivocal acknowledgment comes on screen in an exchange that posits if well-known actors are having these experiences and can’t speak up, then in what other industries is this happening, and who else is silenced?

“These journalists, Megan [Twohey, played by Carey Mulligan] and Jodi [Kantor, played by Zoe Kazan], had a very hard time distancing themselves from the subject matter. It’s kind of on the contrary to journalists like Bernstein and Woodward” who broke the Watergate scandal, says Schrader, who notes that the subject matter caused her to reframe some personal experiences too.

The project was already in development, though not yet at Universal, when Schrader was offered the directing job. “I could read between the lines of the script,” she says. “This was at its core about womanhood, about what it means to be a woman in this world.”

Director Chinonye Chukwu talks to Danielle Deadwyler, who portrays Mamie Till -Mobley, on the set of“Till.” Photo Credit: Lynsey Weatherspoo

For Chinonye Chukwu, director of “Till,” coming onto the project meant not just reading between the lines, but also creating a scripted shift to focus on those spaces. “Till” follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), the mother whose courageous decision to show the world her murdered son’s abused body helped spur the civil rights movement.

Mamie, as many others, is an oft-overlooked Black woman erased from the pages of history. Chukwu says she had no problems “trimming the fat [in editing] that would take us away from [Mamie’s] perspective.”

“As a Black woman, she’s having to navigate all-male spaces, she’s having to navigate predominantly white spaces. She’s having to navigate it while people are projecting their own kind of racism and sexism onto her,” says Chukwu — elements to which she can also relate.

Lemmons, too, had a similar affinity with her subject, whom she’d met while working on scripts for Houston, as well as for the singer’s production company. Their similarities, too, “really cemented the connection,” says Lemmons. Both attended small private schools with very few Black students.

“I was for sure the only Black girl in my elementary school, and it caused me a lot of stress. Definitely those similarities came into play in how I viewed her life, and what I could bring to it in terms of my perspective.”

Lemmons was interested in exploring Houston’s experiences from all sides and not shying away from her complexities.

“[She was] touched by the divine [and] at the same time was very, very human and that kind of dichotomy is incredible,” Lemmons says.

She adds that Houston’s dignity was stripped away both by the paparazzi and through her own self-inflicted actions, and this was an opportunity to restore the singer’s humanity.

“It’s the gifts that I really want to celebrate over the frailty, however. The fact that they both exist together is fascinating and it’s something we can all relate to,” she says.

Regardless of the level of comfort with the subject matter, and no matter how much planning takes place during official pre-production (or in the years leading up to it), the actual process becomes the world’s most impressive improv stage, sometimes in the most unexpected of ways.

