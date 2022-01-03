WME Signs Tech Power Couple Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy (EXCLUSIVE)

Notable tech players and entrepreneurs Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy have signed with WME.

Along with deep resumes listing companies like Facebook and Twitter, Krishnan and Ramamurthy gained popularity over the pandemic as the hosts of the Clubhouse audio series “The Good Time Show” — where moguls like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are known to drop in for chats.

The talent agency will work with the married executives in areas including film and television development, as well as publishing and podcasting projects.

Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, investing across consumer and crypto startups. He lead the firm’s stake in companies like Hopin and Bitski, and was a personal early investor in ventures including the celebrity cash-generator Cameo, Figma, and Notion. He’s also held positions at Twitter, Facebook and Snap.

Ramamurthy currently serves as head of international at Clubhouse, where she focuses on the platform’s global users. She was previously a product executive at Facebook, working on consumer and creator verticals. She also founded a startup backed by Silicon Valley’s top accelerators including YCombinator, and held senior roles at Netflix and Microsoft. She is an active public speaker and angel investor.

Both 37, the couple is from South India and share 2-year-old daughter Indra.

“We’ve always been obsessed with the stories that make the people,” Krishnan told the New York Times in a profile of the couple in July.

S. Somasegar, a legacy Microsoft executive and current venture partner at Madrona Group, noted in the same profile that “a lot of people in the industry join companies like Facebook or Twitter and are happy to be there for decades … but Sriram and Aarthi are not content with the status quo. They have a restlessness that drives their curiosity and a need to ask questions.”